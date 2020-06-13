/
3 bedroom apartments
115 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Prosper, TX
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd, Prosper, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,881
1558 sqft
These elegant townhomes have set a new standard for extraordinary living. Pristine resort-style community and luxury amenities. In a vibrant, modern area that's constantly evolving, with convenient access to all downtown Dallas city amenities.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
25 Units Available
Orion Prosper
980 S Coit Rd, Prosper, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,537
1309 sqft
Large living spaces in a modern community just north of Frisco. Rooms have in-unit laundry, ceiling fans and air conditioning. On-site pool, dog grooming area, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
22 Units Available
Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr, Prosper, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,769
1525 sqft
Apartment home community with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Kitchens with stainless steel appliances, double sinks, breakfast bar with pendant lighting. In-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets, central A/C. Pet-friendly. Community pool, clubhouse, fitness center.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
16716 Central Garden Lane
16716 Central Garden Ln, Prosper, TX
3D Tour Available! Gorgeous Home Situated on a Corner Lot Offers an Abundance of Space Inside & Out. Featuring 4 Bdrm, 3.5 Bath, 2 Car Gar + Office, Game & Media Rooms.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3961 Pine Leaf Lane
3961 Pine Leaf Ln, Prosper, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2291 sqft
This property is perfect for young families or empty nests that wish to live the life of their dreams.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
601 Sunbury Lane
601 Sunbury Lane, Prosper, TX
This gorgeous home in Tanners Mill might be just what you're looking for! Located in the heart of Prosper, it is an easy commute to the Dallas North Tollway 5 miles away.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
600 Hampshire Drive
600 Hampshire Drive, Prosper, TX
Built in 2011 Well appointed home just minutes from Dallas N Tollroad. Master bedroom and office on the 1st floor. 3 bedrooms 2 baths and game room on 2nd floor. Granite counter, stainless appliances, designer paint, and design.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
941 Jessica Lane
941 Jessica Court, Prosper, TX
Gorgeous home on oversized fountain view lot in private gated community. Impressive interior with vaulted ceilings, private study, hand scraped floors and beautiful overlook of the backyard retreat.
1 of 31
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3001 Renmuir Dr
3001 Renmuir Dr, Prosper, TX
NEW CONSTRUCTION -- 2 story 4 bedroom home ready for immediate move in! -- - New construction! This light, bright, and happy home features brand new construction build by Ashton Woods with tons of designer upgrades.
Results within 1 mile of Prosper
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:32pm
36 Units Available
The Estates 3Eighty
27040 East US 380, Aubrey, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,812
1408 sqft
Minutes from Highway 380 near Lewisville Lake. A modern community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site gym, business center, pool and clubhouse. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
34 Units Available
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr, Frisco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,926
1483 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer open design, gourmet kitchens, granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, upscale flooring, in-unit laundry and private patios. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness room, outdoor grilling. Near shopping, dining, entertainment.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
37 Units Available
The Mansions 3Eighty
26850 US-380, Aubrey, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1498 sqft
Luxury apartments featuring numerous upgrades, including a gym, game room, pool and business center. Units feature granite countertops, stainless steel and Jacuzzi tubs. Minutes from the Dallas North Tollway.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
16400 Toledo Bend Court
16400 Toledo Bend Court, Denton County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1872 sqft
Available 6-15-2020. Updated home with entertaining back yard & View. 3 Bedrooms plus Study & 2 baths in Prosper ISD. Entry, Family Room & Kitchen with Wood floors. Built ins in Family Room.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
16024 Placid Trail
16024 Placid Trail, Denton County, TX
Originally the model home for the Artesia Community, this never-lived-in home features a gorgeous front room with closet, living rooms upstairs and downstairs, and a media room. Oversized master bedroom on the first floor.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
16516 Amistad Avenue
16516 Amistad Avenue, Denton County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2252 sqft
Beautiful, upgraded home in sought-after Artesia! Bright, open floor plan loaded with upgrades. Knotty alder cabinets, granite countertops, coffered ceilings, and more! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, plus option to use study as 4th bedroom.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3105 Austin Bayou
3105 Austin Bayou Trail, Celina, TX
Hard to find 1.5 story floor plan with 2 car swing garage, 1 car over sized tandem garage, and upstairs Media Room.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
4308 Salado Creek Way
4308 Salado Creek Way, Celina, TX
2 story 4 bed 2 full & 2 half bath with formal dinning, gameroom , cover patio & FP. Granite counters; Ge stainless appliances with built in gas range and electric oven.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1412 Nacona Drive
1412 Nacona Drive, Denton County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2144 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1412 Nacona Drive in Denton County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
16400 Dry Creek Boulevard
16400 Dry Creek Boulevard, Denton County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1846 sqft
Beautiful 3BR,2Bath with vaulted ceilings, split open plan. Kitchen has breakfast bar and corian counter top,covered patio, handsome master suite with garden tub, separate shower and vanities. Great Community Pool, Playground and Work-Out Facility.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
16401 White Rock Boulevard
16401 White Rock Boulevard, Denton County, TX
Amazing home in a fantastic family friendly community, close to Dallas North Tollway and 380. This Beautiful home has 5 bedrooms & 4 bathrooms. Master, guest suites (can be study), & formal dining and family room downstairs.
1 of 23
Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
1 Unit Available
16121 Crosslake Court
16121 Crosslake Ct, Denton County, TX
PROSPER ISD! New hardwood floors are being installed! Beautiful home on a cul-de-sac with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, study and gameroom in desirable community on Artesia. Gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, granite countertop and lots of cabinets.
1 of 35
Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
1 Unit Available
421 Smokebrush Street
421 Smokebrush Street, Collin County, TX
4 bedroom LEASE in Prosper ISD!Refrigerator can stay! Upgraded front door with iron viewing window invites you inside this adorable craftsman home.Upgrades include hardwood floors, updated interior paint, custom lighting & fans.
Results within 5 miles of Prosper
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive, McKinney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1450 sqft
The Adley Craig Ranch is a vibrant apartment community located in McKinney, Texas.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Stonebridge Ranch
17 Units Available
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln, McKinney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1257 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
