apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:33 PM
139 Apartments for rent in Prosper, TX with pool
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd, Prosper, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,070
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
1227 sqft
These elegant townhomes have set a new standard for extraordinary living. Pristine resort-style community and luxury amenities. In a vibrant, modern area that's constantly evolving, with convenient access to all downtown Dallas city amenities.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
26 Units Available
Orion Prosper
980 S Coit Rd, Prosper, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,716
1309 sqft
Large living spaces in a modern community just north of Frisco. Rooms have in-unit laundry, ceiling fans and air conditioning. On-site pool, dog grooming area, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
23 Units Available
Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr, Prosper, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,379
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,769
1525 sqft
Apartment home community with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Kitchens with stainless steel appliances, double sinks, breakfast bar with pendant lighting. In-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets, central A/C. Pet-friendly. Community pool, clubhouse, fitness center.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
491 Evening Sun Drive
491 Evening Sun Drive, Prosper, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
3800 sqft
GORGEOUS LAKES OF PROSPER HOME BUILT BY HIGHLAND HOMES HAS 4 BEDROOMS, 4.5 BATHROOMS, STUDY, GAME, AND MEDIA ROOM.
Results within 1 mile of Prosper
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
$
28 Units Available
The Mansions 3Eighty
26850 US-380, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,213
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1539 sqft
Luxury apartments featuring numerous upgrades, including a gym, game room, pool and business center. Units feature granite countertops, stainless steel and Jacuzzi tubs. Minutes from the Dallas North Tollway.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
34 Units Available
The Estates 3Eighty
27040 East US 380, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,128
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Highway 380 near Lewisville Lake. A modern community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site gym, business center, pool and clubhouse. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
29 Units Available
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,042
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Voted as the "Best Place to Live" in the city, the Trails at Creekside Apartments in Allen, Texas blend a countryside location with a big city access.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
34 Units Available
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,036
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,032
1483 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer open design, gourmet kitchens, granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, upscale flooring, in-unit laundry and private patios. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness room, outdoor grilling. Near shopping, dining, entertainment.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
1709 Medina Lane
1709 Medina Lane, Denton County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2701 sqft
This is a amazing 4 bedroom home, in the Master Planned community of Artesia. Close to community pool and park. Easy access off of 380. Hardwood floors, tile in wet areas, and carpets in bedrooms.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
420 Stableford Street
420 Stableford Street, Collin County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,990
2947 sqft
Stunning home located in the master planned community of Light Farms with pools, fitness center, playgrounds, 13 miles of hike and bike trails tennis courts and more. This home features hardwood throughout.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
16617 Amistad Avenue
16617 Amistad Avenue, Denton County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,590
3095 sqft
Well maintained Stunning HOME in PROSPER ISD with 5 bedrooms & 4 bathrooms. Master, guest suites, & formal dining and family room downstairs; Master room facing backyard. Guest rm in front & full bath can be used as Study.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
3105 Austin Bayou
3105 Austin Bayou Trail, Celina, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,725
2306 sqft
Hard to find 1.5 story floor plan with 2 car swing garage, 1 car over sized tandem garage, and upstairs Media Room.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
1320 Nacona Drive
1320 Nacona Drive, Denton County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2704 sqft
Elegant home in sought after Artesia neighborhood welcomes you with beautiful wood floors and natural lighting! Private downstairs master bed and bathroom, office room with glass french doors and updated lighting throughout.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
16109 Benbrook Boulevard
16109 Benbrook Blvd, Denton County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
3798 sqft
This gorgeous home sits in a highly sought-after prestige Community with pool-fitnessCenter, playgrounds and walking trails in Prosper.
1 of 35
Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
1 Unit Available
421 Smokebrush Street
421 Smokebrush Street, Collin County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2110 sqft
4 bedroom LEASE in Prosper ISD!Refrigerator can stay! Upgraded front door with iron viewing window invites you inside this adorable craftsman home.Upgrades include hardwood floors, updated interior paint, custom lighting & fans.
Results within 5 miles of Prosper
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
24 Units Available
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1185 sqft
Luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments modern kitchens with custom cabinetry, crown molding, walk-in closets. Enjoy clubhouse with business center, pool, spa, pet playground. Easy access to walking and biking trails. Near Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
21 Units Available
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy, Little Elm, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,160
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1233 sqft
Boasting over sixty miles of shoreline, Little Elm is a picturesque place to call home. Nestled on the northeastern portion of Lewisville Lake, it is an ideal location for work or play.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
17 Units Available
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,219
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1170 sqft
Luxury abounds with nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. Onsite features include dog park, clubhouse with internet cafe, pool, gym, hot tub and game room. Close to Dallas North Tollway.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
20 Units Available
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,014
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1402 sqft
Large apartments with gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, and elevator access. Community features a dog park, fitness center, and cyber business center.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
249 Units Available
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1260 sqft
The esssence of quality and thoughtful design, Gray Branch Luxury Apartments will undoubtedly be the definition of charm and style for apartment living in McKinney, Texas.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
19 Units Available
The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1450 sqft
The Adley Craig Ranch is a vibrant apartment community located in McKinney, Texas.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
39 Units Available
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$968
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,158
1480 sqft
Close to shopping, restaurants, Dallas North Tollway. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings, built-in desks, garden soaking tubs, granite countertops, GE kitchen appliances and double kitchen sinks. Community pool with fountains, entertainment/game room, gym, dog wash area.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
24 Units Available
Brookstone
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1409 sqft
Minutes away from TPC Craig Ranch. Near DFW Airport and Love Field Airport. Community includes saltwater pool, sundeck with Wi-Fi and splash pad. Residents enjoy units with garages, granite countertops and woodgrain flooring.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
51 Units Available
Stonebridge Ranch
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1308 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes with a fireplace, ice-makers and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a cafe, game center and pool. Residents enjoy 24-hour maintenance. Near University Drive (US Route 380) and Gabe Nesbitt Community Park.
