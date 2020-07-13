Apartment List
146 Apartments for rent in Prosper, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Prosper apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd, Prosper, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,070
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
1227 sqft
These elegant townhomes have set a new standard for extraordinary living. Pristine resort-style community and luxury amenities. In a vibrant, modern area that's constantly evolving, with convenient access to all downtown Dallas city amenities.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
26 Units Available
Orion Prosper
980 S Coit Rd, Prosper, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,716
1309 sqft
Large living spaces in a modern community just north of Frisco. Rooms have in-unit laundry, ceiling fans and air conditioning. On-site pool, dog grooming area, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
23 Units Available
Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr, Prosper, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,379
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,769
1525 sqft
Apartment home community with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Kitchens with stainless steel appliances, double sinks, breakfast bar with pendant lighting. In-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets, central A/C. Pet-friendly. Community pool, clubhouse, fitness center.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
600 Hampshire Drive
600 Hampshire Drive, Prosper, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2819 sqft
Built in 2011 Well appointed home just minutes from Dallas N Tollroad. Master bedroom and office on the 1st floor. 3 bedrooms 2 baths and game room on 2nd floor. Granite counter, stainless appliances, designer paint, and design.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
361 Berkshire Court
361 Berkshire Drive, Prosper, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
3853 sqft
Beautiful 4 bed room house with stone and brick elevation, 3.5 baths, game, study and media rooms. Back to green belt area. Vaulted ceiling with fireplace and large windows over looking a large covered veranda to the large back yard.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
15924 Placid Trail
15924 Placid Trl, Prosper, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,175
2144 sqft
This beautiful new construction offers 4 bedrooms and 2 and half baths. The formal dining room with a traditional setting. The open kitchen overlooks into the family room. fireplace & covered patio.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
491 Evening Sun Drive
491 Evening Sun Drive, Prosper, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
3800 sqft
GORGEOUS LAKES OF PROSPER HOME BUILT BY HIGHLAND HOMES HAS 4 BEDROOMS, 4.5 BATHROOMS, STUDY, GAME, AND MEDIA ROOM.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
34 Units Available
The Estates 3Eighty
27040 East US 380, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,128
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Highway 380 near Lewisville Lake. A modern community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site gym, business center, pool and clubhouse. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
29 Units Available
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,042
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Voted as the "Best Place to Live" in the city, the Trails at Creekside Apartments in Allen, Texas blend a countryside location with a big city access.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
$
28 Units Available
The Mansions 3Eighty
26850 US-380, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,213
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1539 sqft
Luxury apartments featuring numerous upgrades, including a gym, game room, pool and business center. Units feature granite countertops, stainless steel and Jacuzzi tubs. Minutes from the Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
34 Units Available
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,036
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,032
1483 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer open design, gourmet kitchens, granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, upscale flooring, in-unit laundry and private patios. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness room, outdoor grilling. Near shopping, dining, entertainment.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
1709 Medina Lane
1709 Medina Lane, Denton County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2701 sqft
This is a amazing 4 bedroom home, in the Master Planned community of Artesia. Close to community pool and park. Easy access off of 380. Hardwood floors, tile in wet areas, and carpets in bedrooms.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
16217 Stillhouse Hollow Court
16217 Stillhouse Hollow Court, Denton County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2831 sqft
PROSPER ISD! Same floor plan as the Lennar Model home, 4 bed 3.5 bath huge game room. media room, formal dining & COVERED PATIO. Master bedroom and guest suite on the 1st floor.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
16617 Amistad Avenue
16617 Amistad Avenue, Denton County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,590
3095 sqft
Well maintained Stunning HOME in PROSPER ISD with 5 bedrooms & 4 bathrooms. Master, guest suites, & formal dining and family room downstairs; Master room facing backyard. Guest rm in front & full bath can be used as Study.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
3105 Austin Bayou
3105 Austin Bayou Trail, Celina, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,725
2306 sqft
Hard to find 1.5 story floor plan with 2 car swing garage, 1 car over sized tandem garage, and upstairs Media Room.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
1320 Nacona Drive
1320 Nacona Drive, Denton County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2704 sqft
Elegant home in sought after Artesia neighborhood welcomes you with beautiful wood floors and natural lighting! Private downstairs master bed and bathroom, office room with glass french doors and updated lighting throughout.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
16109 Benbrook Boulevard
16109 Benbrook Blvd, Denton County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
3798 sqft
This gorgeous home sits in a highly sought-after prestige Community with pool-fitnessCenter, playgrounds and walking trails in Prosper.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
16037 Crosslake Court
16037 Crosslake Ct, Denton County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2418 sqft
4 bed, 3.5 bath with formal dining, game room & wood burning fireplace. Ceramic tile floors in all wet areas. Hardwoods in family room and master. Crown molding, rounded corners, 2 inch blinds. Ceiling fans in family room and all bedrooms.

1 of 23

Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
1 Unit Available
16121 Crosslake Court
16121 Crosslake Ct, Denton County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2418 sqft
PROSPER ISD! New hardwood floors are being installed! Beautiful home on a cul-de-sac with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, study and gameroom in desirable community on Artesia. Gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, granite countertop and lots of cabinets.

1 of 35

Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
1 Unit Available
421 Smokebrush Street
421 Smokebrush Street, Collin County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2110 sqft
4 bedroom LEASE in Prosper ISD!Refrigerator can stay! Upgraded front door with iron viewing window invites you inside this adorable craftsman home.Upgrades include hardwood floors, updated interior paint, custom lighting & fans.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
61 Units Available
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$928
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1011 sqft
The Mansions McKinney in McKinney, TX, boast beautiful features such as resort-style pools and a 24-hr fitness center. Luxurious apartment units offer porcelain tile backsplashes, custom blinds, and proximity to local establishments and attractions.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
250 Units Available
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1260 sqft
The esssence of quality and thoughtful design, Gray Branch Luxury Apartments will undoubtedly be the definition of charm and style for apartment living in McKinney, Texas.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
19 Units Available
The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1450 sqft
The Adley Craig Ranch is a vibrant apartment community located in McKinney, Texas.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
39 Units Available
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$968
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,158
1480 sqft
Close to shopping, restaurants, Dallas North Tollway. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings, built-in desks, garden soaking tubs, granite countertops, GE kitchen appliances and double kitchen sinks. Community pool with fountains, entertainment/game room, gym, dog wash area.
City Guide for Prosper, TX

Prosper, Texas is the home of former Dallas Cowboys players Deion Sanders and Randy White, and St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter. But it's not just this star power that makes Prosper great -- in fact, it was named as the #5 best suburb in the DFW Metroplex in 2010 by "Big D Magazine."

With a population of around 9,500, it's easy to enjoy the wide-open Texas space that Prosper showcases without having to feel like an isolated hermit. The town is just north of Frisco, one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States and the home of a new soon-to-open Dallas Cowboys training facility. While Prosper is one of the most affluent suburbs in the DFW area, that does not mean it is not affordable. At first glance, it appears to only be a place to buy a house, but Prosper actually features numerous living options fitting for just about every life stage and budget. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Prosper, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Prosper apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

