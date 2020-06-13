125 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Prosper, TX
1 of 19
1 of 7
1 of 23
1 of 23
1 of 58
1 of 34
1 of 22
1 of 29
1 of 35
1 of 37
1 of 17
1 of 17
1 of 34
1 of 29
1 of 47
1 of 14
1 of 35
1 of 31
1 of 36
1 of 27
1 of 24
1 of 29
1 of 40
1 of 18
Prosper, Texas is the home of former Dallas Cowboys players Deion Sanders and Randy White, and St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter. But it's not just this star power that makes Prosper great -- in fact, it was named as the #5 best suburb in the DFW Metroplex in 2010 by "Big D Magazine."
With a population of around 9,500, it's easy to enjoy the wide-open Texas space that Prosper showcases without having to feel like an isolated hermit. The town is just north of Frisco, one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States and the home of a new soon-to-open Dallas Cowboys training facility. While Prosper is one of the most affluent suburbs in the DFW area, that does not mean it is not affordable. At first glance, it appears to only be a place to buy a house, but Prosper actually features numerous living options fitting for just about every life stage and budget. See more
Finding an apartment in Prosper that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.