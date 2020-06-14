Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

117 Apartments for rent in Prosper, TX with garage

Prosper apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd, Prosper, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,282
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1227 sqft
These elegant townhomes have set a new standard for extraordinary living. Pristine resort-style community and luxury amenities. In a vibrant, modern area that's constantly evolving, with convenient access to all downtown Dallas city amenities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
22 Units Available
Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr, Prosper, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,543
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,769
1525 sqft
Apartment home community with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Kitchens with stainless steel appliances, double sinks, breakfast bar with pendant lighting. In-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets, central A/C. Pet-friendly. Community pool, clubhouse, fitness center.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
600 Hampshire Drive
600 Hampshire Drive, Prosper, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2819 sqft
Built in 2011 Well appointed home just minutes from Dallas N Tollroad. Master bedroom and office on the 1st floor. 3 bedrooms 2 baths and game room on 2nd floor. Granite counter, stainless appliances, designer paint, and design.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
941 Jessica Lane
941 Jessica Court, Prosper, TX
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
4654 sqft
Gorgeous home on oversized fountain view lot in private gated community. Impressive interior with vaulted ceilings, private study, hand scraped floors and beautiful overlook of the backyard retreat.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
16716 Central Garden Lane
16716 Central Garden Ln, Prosper, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3007 sqft
3D Tour Available! Gorgeous Home Situated on a Corner Lot Offers an Abundance of Space Inside & Out. Featuring 4 Bdrm, 3.5 Bath, 2 Car Gar + Office, Game & Media Rooms.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3961 Pine Leaf Lane
3961 Pine Leaf Ln, Prosper, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2291 sqft
This property is perfect for young families or empty nests that wish to live the life of their dreams.
Results within 1 mile of Prosper
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 06:52am
37 Units Available
The Mansions 3Eighty
26850 US-380, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,192
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1498 sqft
Luxury apartments featuring numerous upgrades, including a gym, game room, pool and business center. Units feature granite countertops, stainless steel and Jacuzzi tubs. Minutes from the Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
34 Units Available
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,088
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,926
1483 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer open design, gourmet kitchens, granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, upscale flooring, in-unit laundry and private patios. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness room, outdoor grilling. Near shopping, dining, entertainment.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
16516 Amistad Avenue
16516 Amistad Avenue, Denton County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2252 sqft
Beautiful, upgraded home in sought-after Artesia! Bright, open floor plan loaded with upgrades. Knotty alder cabinets, granite countertops, coffered ceilings, and more! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, plus option to use study as 4th bedroom.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
3105 Austin Bayou
3105 Austin Bayou Trail, Celina, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,725
2306 sqft
Hard to find 1.5 story floor plan with 2 car swing garage, 1 car over sized tandem garage, and upstairs Media Room.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
4308 Salado Creek Way
4308 Salado Creek Way, Celina, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2699 sqft
2 story 4 bed 2 full & 2 half bath with formal dinning, gameroom , cover patio & FP. Granite counters; Ge stainless appliances with built in gas range and electric oven.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1412 Nacona Drive
1412 Nacona Drive, Denton County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2144 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1412 Nacona Drive in Denton County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
16401 White Rock Boulevard
16401 White Rock Boulevard, Denton County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,450
3071 sqft
Amazing home in a fantastic family friendly community, close to Dallas North Tollway and 380. This Beautiful home has 5 bedrooms & 4 bathrooms. Master, guest suites (can be study), & formal dining and family room downstairs.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
16400 Dry Creek Boulevard
16400 Dry Creek Boulevard, Denton County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1846 sqft
Beautiful 3BR,2Bath with vaulted ceilings, split open plan. Kitchen has breakfast bar and corian counter top,covered patio, handsome master suite with garden tub, separate shower and vanities. Great Community Pool, Playground and Work-Out Facility.

1 of 35

Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
1 Unit Available
421 Smokebrush Street
421 Smokebrush Street, Collin County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2110 sqft
4 bedroom LEASE in Prosper ISD!Refrigerator can stay! Upgraded front door with iron viewing window invites you inside this adorable craftsman home.Upgrades include hardwood floors, updated interior paint, custom lighting & fans.
Results within 5 miles of Prosper
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:47am
10 Units Available
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd, Frisco, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,289
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1254 sqft
Boutique homes with a patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Community includes a gym, hot tub and pool. Easy access to the Dallas North Tollway. Near FC Dallas Stadium (Toyota Stadium).
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
24 Units Available
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,024
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1402 sqft
Large apartments with gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, and elevator access. Community features a dog park, fitness center, and cyber business center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
62 Units Available
The Mansions McKinney
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1011 sqft
The Mansions McKinney in McKinney, TX, boast beautiful features such as resort-style pools and a 24-hr fitness center. Luxurious apartment units offer porcelain tile backsplashes, custom blinds, and proximity to local establishments and attractions.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
42 Units Available
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1480 sqft
Close to shopping, restaurants, Dallas North Tollway. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings, built-in desks, garden soaking tubs, granite countertops, GE kitchen appliances and double kitchen sinks. Community pool with fountains, entertainment/game room, gym, dog wash area.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
264 Units Available
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1260 sqft
The esssence of quality and thoughtful design, Gray Branch Luxury Apartments will undoubtedly be the definition of charm and style for apartment living in McKinney, Texas.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,076
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1292 sqft
This amenity-packed community features a ballpark, jacuzzi and media center. Units come with walk-in closets, designer appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Situated away from the main road, but Eldorado Parkway is just moments away.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
30 Units Available
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,803
1565 sqft
Modern homes with garden tubs, ceramic tile flooring and large bedrooms. Community highlights include a game room, business center, and gym. Pet friendly. Close to Gabe Nesbitt Community Park. Near the Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Brookstone
27 Units Available
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1409 sqft
Minutes away from TPC Craig Ranch. Near DFW Airport and Love Field Airport. Community includes saltwater pool, sundeck with Wi-Fi and splash pad. Residents enjoy units with garages, granite countertops and woodgrain flooring.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Stonebridge Ranch
46 Units Available
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1308 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes with a fireplace, ice-makers and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a cafe, game center and pool. Residents enjoy 24-hour maintenance. Near University Drive (US Route 380) and Gabe Nesbitt Community Park.
City Guide for Prosper, TX

Prosper, Texas is the home of former Dallas Cowboys players Deion Sanders and Randy White, and St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter. But it's not just this star power that makes Prosper great -- in fact, it was named as the #5 best suburb in the DFW Metroplex in 2010 by "Big D Magazine."

With a population of around 9,500, it's easy to enjoy the wide-open Texas space that Prosper showcases without having to feel like an isolated hermit. The town is just north of Frisco, one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States and the home of a new soon-to-open Dallas Cowboys training facility. While Prosper is one of the most affluent suburbs in the DFW area, that does not mean it is not affordable. At first glance, it appears to only be a place to buy a house, but Prosper actually features numerous living options fitting for just about every life stage and budget. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Prosper, TX

Prosper apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

