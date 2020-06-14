117 Apartments for rent in Prosper, TX with garage
Prosper, Texas is the home of former Dallas Cowboys players Deion Sanders and Randy White, and St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter. But it's not just this star power that makes Prosper great -- in fact, it was named as the #5 best suburb in the DFW Metroplex in 2010 by "Big D Magazine."
With a population of around 9,500, it's easy to enjoy the wide-open Texas space that Prosper showcases without having to feel like an isolated hermit. The town is just north of Frisco, one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States and the home of a new soon-to-open Dallas Cowboys training facility. While Prosper is one of the most affluent suburbs in the DFW area, that does not mean it is not affordable. At first glance, it appears to only be a place to buy a house, but Prosper actually features numerous living options fitting for just about every life stage and budget. See more
Prosper apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.