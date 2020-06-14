121 Apartments for rent in Prosper, TX with gym
Prosper, Texas is the home of former Dallas Cowboys players Deion Sanders and Randy White, and St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter. But it's not just this star power that makes Prosper great -- in fact, it was named as the #5 best suburb in the DFW Metroplex in 2010 by "Big D Magazine."
With a population of around 9,500, it's easy to enjoy the wide-open Texas space that Prosper showcases without having to feel like an isolated hermit. The town is just north of Frisco, one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States and the home of a new soon-to-open Dallas Cowboys training facility. While Prosper is one of the most affluent suburbs in the DFW area, that does not mean it is not affordable. At first glance, it appears to only be a place to buy a house, but Prosper actually features numerous living options fitting for just about every life stage and budget. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Prosper renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.