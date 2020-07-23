/
gunter
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:19 AM
50 Apartments for rent in Gunter, TX📍
608 N 6th Street
608 N 6th St, Gunter, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1293 sqft
2018 BUILT HOME. AUGUST 1st AVAILABLE. OPEN Floor Plan with spacious living , Hard Wood Floors, Kitchen Tiles, Granite Kitchen Counter, Stainless Steel Appliances, Garage Door Opener. Large Master Bedroom with access to back porch.
917 Robineta
917 Robineta Ln, Gunter, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1068 sqft
Delightful duplex unit with higher end finish out. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Galley kitchen with ss appliances, fridge included with approved lease. Wood look floors and large yard with wood fence and patio is ready for entertaining!
1026 Bent Tree Lane
1026 Bent Tree Lane, Gunter, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
4122 sqft
Gorgeous 2 story, custom built home located in The Bridges at Preston Crossing. Serene secluded courtyard with stone fire place and fountain welcomes you into this beautiful master piece.
Results within 5 miles of Gunter
510 Emerald Glenn Lane
510 Emerald Glenn Lane, Grayson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2736 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED HUGE TEXAS SIZE 2736SF DOUBLE-WIDE MOBILE HOME ON 2 ACRE OF AMAZING LAND!!! 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths, office, 2 carport, and storage shed! Spacious open concept plan with two living and two fireplaces.
10488 County Road 106
10488 County Road 106, Collin County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2054 sqft
Stunning custom home on 3 acres! Features wood burning stove, bay window, large garden and peach trees! Updated flooring and paint! Upstairs loft can be used for 4th bedroom, play area, media room or office space! Property includes extra storage
8110 Rawhide Road
8110 Rawhide Road, Collin County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
2218 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8110 Rawhide Road in Collin County.
Results within 10 miles of Gunter
Brooks on Heritage Parkway
1305 S FM 1417, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
983 sqft
Welcome to luxury living at The Brooks on Heritage Parkway, Sherman’s newest apartment homes.
Country Village
900 S FM-1417, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$815
808 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1014 sqft
Beautiful location close to Herman Baker Park. Residents enjoy units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets and bathtub. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, sauna, on-site laundry and gym.
Raintree Apartment Homes
800 S FM-1417, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
870 sqft
Air-conditioned units boasting washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, and all the necessary kitchen appliances. Dogs and cats permitted. Less than 2 miles from Binkley Park and Henry W. Sory Elementary.
Creekview Apartment Homes
700 S FM-1417, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
830 sqft
Energy-efficient windows, fireplaces, and in-unit laundry or washer/dryer hookups in apartments. Pet-friendly community offers gym, pool, and hot tub. Right next to Herman Baker Park. Four miles from Austin College.
301 Southwest
301 South West Main Street, Van Alstyne, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1575 sqft
Don't miss out on your opportunity to live in this beautiful 4 bedroom 4 bath Copper Creek Condo built in 2015 and located on the TAMU Bus Route -- last pick up and first drop off.
1417 Hanover Lane
1417 Hanover Lane, Van Alstyne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1658 sqft
Almost new 3 bed 2 bath home with extra large living room is ideal for entertaining. Stainless appliances, extra tile and over sized garage area a few of the extra perks to go along with this gem. Washer, Dryer and Fridge remain with the home.
917 S Farmington Road
917 S Farmington Rd, Howe, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1298 sqft
Great location!!! 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex located with convenient access to Highway 75! Nice open floor plan with a spacious living room and kitchen. Refrigerator provided. Master bedroom suite with its own master bathroom and walk in closet.
510 Dewitt Street
510 Dewitt Avenue, Collinsville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
1048 sqft
Fresh coats of paint and super clean! This two bedroom traditional home from the 50's is just darling! Original hardwood floors in the bedrooms, and new carpet in the living room make this home ready for immediate move-in.
1724 S Waco Street
1724 Waco Street, Van Alstyne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1242 sqft
This 2 story Town-Home has been newly renovated with full paint, New Stainless Steel Appliances, Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring, & new carpet. Two bedrooms upstairs, and Master on the first level. Garage located in the back.
125 Charleston Drive
125 Charleston Drive, Anna, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1948 sqft
This home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 dining areas. Featuring Anna ISD schools. The house has a nice covered patio with a beautiful farm view. The spacious yard is perfect for grilling and enjoying a barbecue with friends and family.
101 S Alabama Street
101 South Alabama Drive, Celina, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1056 sqft
Welcome to Celina's premier apartments community. Built in 2007 this wonderful community is safe and very well maintained.
3613 Brookstone Drive
3613 Brookstone Dr, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1505 sqft
You will enjoy the experience of living in this like-new home. The Open floor plan encompasses 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with plenty of family space.
9923 Smiley Road
9923 Smiley Road, Denton County, TX
Studio
$900
217800 sqft
Great Investment Property, Grab it will its available! 5 Acre pasture lands with frontage on Smiley and FM 428. Bring your home and business and enjoy its beauty.
4510 Quail Run Road
4510 Quail Run Road, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1406 sqft
3 bedroom property with a storm door and gutters. Stained fenced yard. Garage door opener. Verify schools. Application fee $40. No section 8.
3015 Preston Club Drive
3015 Preston Club Drive, Grayson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2179 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3015 Preston Club Drive in Grayson County.
420 Stableford Street
420 Stableford Street, Collin County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,990
2947 sqft
Stunning home located in the master planned community of Light Farms with pools, fitness center, playgrounds, 13 miles of hike and bike trails tennis courts and more. This home features hardwood throughout.
2931 Preston Club Drive
2931 Preston Club Drive, Grayson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2810 sqft
Traditional style architecture, featuring a brick-stone façade, enhanced setting, featuring an auto court surrounded by lush landscaping, creating an elegant entry into this home. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.
2949 Preston Club Drive
2949 Preston Club Drive, Grayson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2522 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2949 Preston Club Drive in Grayson County.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Gunter area include Amberton University, El Centro College, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Collin County Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Gunter from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving.
