/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:40 AM
83 Apartments for rent in Prosper, TX with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd, Prosper, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,056
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1227 sqft
These elegant townhomes have set a new standard for extraordinary living. Pristine resort-style community and luxury amenities. In a vibrant, modern area that's constantly evolving, with convenient access to all downtown Dallas city amenities.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
28 Units Available
Orion Prosper
980 S Coit Rd, Prosper, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,716
1309 sqft
Large living spaces in a modern community just north of Frisco. Rooms have in-unit laundry, ceiling fans and air conditioning. On-site pool, dog grooming area, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
24 Units Available
Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr, Prosper, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,328
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,769
1525 sqft
Apartment home community with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Kitchens with stainless steel appliances, double sinks, breakfast bar with pendant lighting. In-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets, central A/C. Pet-friendly. Community pool, clubhouse, fitness center.
1 of 6
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
921 Sagebrush Drive
921 Sagebrush Drive, Prosper, TX
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Sought after neighborhood in Prosper, “The Lakes of Prosper” Executive home that boasts 4 large bedrooms with master down. Private baths, Study, Media room, Game-room and expansive open floor plan.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
15924 Placid Trail
15924 Placid Trl, Prosper, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,175
2144 sqft
This beautiful new construction offers 4 bedrooms and 2 and half baths. The formal dining room with a traditional setting. The open kitchen overlooks into the family room. fireplace & covered patio.
Results within 1 mile of Prosper
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
34 Units Available
The Estates 3Eighty
27040 East US 380, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,128
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Highway 380 near Lewisville Lake. A modern community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site gym, business center, pool and clubhouse. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
38 Units Available
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,036
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,012
1483 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer open design, gourmet kitchens, granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, upscale flooring, in-unit laundry and private patios. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness room, outdoor grilling. Near shopping, dining, entertainment.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
30 Units Available
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,106
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,941
1414 sqft
Voted as the "Best Place to Live" in the city, the Trails at Creekside Apartments in Allen, Texas blend a countryside location with a big city access.
Results within 5 miles of Prosper
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 12:33am
41 Units Available
The Landing at Little Elm
1031 FM 2931, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1312 sqft
Welcome home to The Landing at Little Elm Apartments! Our upscale community offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious floorplans designed with generous storage space and a private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
20 Units Available
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,014
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1402 sqft
Large apartments with gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, and elevator access. Community features a dog park, fitness center, and cyber business center.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
252 Units Available
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1260 sqft
The esssence of quality and thoughtful design, Gray Branch Luxury Apartments will undoubtedly be the definition of charm and style for apartment living in McKinney, Texas.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
17 Units Available
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,199
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1170 sqft
Luxury abounds with nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. Onsite features include dog park, clubhouse with internet cafe, pool, gym, hot tub and game room. Close to Dallas North Tollway.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
18 Units Available
The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1450 sqft
The Adley Craig Ranch is a vibrant apartment community located in McKinney, Texas.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
28 Units Available
Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St, Frisco, TX
Studio
$920
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,151
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1233 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Live in opulence at Central Square at Frisco Apartments.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
Stonebridge Ranch
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$937
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1257 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
29 Units Available
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1309 sqft
Welcome to Bell Frisco at Main located in the thriving northern Dallas suburb of Frisco, TX.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
25 Units Available
Brookstone
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1409 sqft
Minutes away from TPC Craig Ranch. Near DFW Airport and Love Field Airport. Community includes saltwater pool, sundeck with Wi-Fi and splash pad. Residents enjoy units with garages, granite countertops and woodgrain flooring.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
44 Units Available
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$886
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1501 sqft
We are open to self-guided tours, virtual tours, and tours by appointment. Please schedule yours today! Luxury living is at your fingertips at Soho Parkway Apartments in McKinney, TX.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
21 Units Available
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,006
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1292 sqft
This amenity-packed community features a ballpark, jacuzzi and media center. Units come with walk-in closets, designer appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Situated away from the main road, but Eldorado Parkway is just moments away.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
28 Units Available
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,009
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1565 sqft
Modern homes with garden tubs, ceramic tile flooring and large bedrooms. Community highlights include a game room, business center, and gym. Pet friendly. Close to Gabe Nesbitt Community Park. Near the Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
23 Units Available
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1185 sqft
Luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments modern kitchens with custom cabinetry, crown molding, walk-in closets. Enjoy clubhouse with business center, pool, spa, pet playground. Easy access to walking and biking trails. Near Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
7 Units Available
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd, Frisco, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,183
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
1254 sqft
Boutique homes with a patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Community includes a gym, hot tub and pool. Easy access to the Dallas North Tollway. Near FC Dallas Stadium (Toyota Stadium).
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
198 Units Available
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive, Frisco, TX
Studio
$1,040
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1221 sqft
Waterford Market Apartments are the epitome of live, work and play apartments in Frisco TX.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
58 Units Available
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1011 sqft
The Mansions McKinney in McKinney, TX, boast beautiful features such as resort-style pools and a 24-hr fitness center. Luxurious apartment units offer porcelain tile backsplashes, custom blinds, and proximity to local establishments and attractions.
Similar Pages
Prosper 1 BedroomsProsper 2 BedroomsProsper 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsProsper 3 BedroomsProsper Accessible Apartments
Prosper Apartments with BalconyProsper Apartments with GarageProsper Apartments with GymProsper Apartments with Hardwood FloorsProsper Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TX