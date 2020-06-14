/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM
118 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Prosper, TX
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd, Prosper, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,282
770 sqft
These elegant townhomes have set a new standard for extraordinary living. Pristine resort-style community and luxury amenities. In a vibrant, modern area that's constantly evolving, with convenient access to all downtown Dallas city amenities.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
26 Units Available
Orion Prosper
980 S Coit Rd, Prosper, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
688 sqft
Large living spaces in a modern community just north of Frisco. Rooms have in-unit laundry, ceiling fans and air conditioning. On-site pool, dog grooming area, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
22 Units Available
Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr, Prosper, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,543
814 sqft
Apartment home community with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Kitchens with stainless steel appliances, double sinks, breakfast bar with pendant lighting. In-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets, central A/C. Pet-friendly. Community pool, clubhouse, fitness center.
Results within 1 mile of Prosper
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 06:59pm
35 Units Available
The Estates 3Eighty
27040 East US 380, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,041
689 sqft
Minutes from Highway 380 near Lewisville Lake. A modern community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site gym, business center, pool and clubhouse. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 14 at 06:34pm
36 Units Available
The Mansions 3Eighty
26850 US-380, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,192
821 sqft
Luxury apartments featuring numerous upgrades, including a gym, game room, pool and business center. Units feature granite countertops, stainless steel and Jacuzzi tubs. Minutes from the Dallas North Tollway.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
34 Units Available
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,088
812 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer open design, gourmet kitchens, granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, upscale flooring, in-unit laundry and private patios. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness room, outdoor grilling. Near shopping, dining, entertainment.
Results within 5 miles of Prosper
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
264 Units Available
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
749 sqft
The esssence of quality and thoughtful design, Gray Branch Luxury Apartments will undoubtedly be the definition of charm and style for apartment living in McKinney, Texas.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Stonebridge Ranch
18 Units Available
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
695 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
29 Units Available
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
689 sqft
Welcome to Bell Frisco at Main located in the thriving northern Dallas suburb of Frisco, TX.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
47 Units Available
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$898
792 sqft
Luxury living is at your fingertips at Soho Parkway Apartments in McKinney, TX. Located just seconds from the Sam Rayburn Tollway with quick access to Dallas North Tollway and U.S.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
22 Units Available
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
688 sqft
Luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments modern kitchens with custom cabinetry, crown molding, walk-in closets. Enjoy clubhouse with business center, pool, spa, pet playground. Easy access to walking and biking trails. Near Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
13 Units Available
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,159
824 sqft
Luxury abounds with nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. Onsite features include dog park, clubhouse with internet cafe, pool, gym, hot tub and game room. Close to Dallas North Tollway.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
62 Units Available
The Mansions McKinney
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
723 sqft
The Mansions McKinney in McKinney, TX, boast beautiful features such as resort-style pools and a 24-hr fitness center. Luxurious apartment units offer porcelain tile backsplashes, custom blinds, and proximity to local establishments and attractions.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
30 Units Available
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
779 sqft
Modern homes with garden tubs, ceramic tile flooring and large bedrooms. Community highlights include a game room, business center, and gym. Pet friendly. Close to Gabe Nesbitt Community Park. Near the Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Brookstone
27 Units Available
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
766 sqft
Minutes away from TPC Craig Ranch. Near DFW Airport and Love Field Airport. Community includes saltwater pool, sundeck with Wi-Fi and splash pad. Residents enjoy units with garages, granite countertops and woodgrain flooring.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Stonebridge Ranch
46 Units Available
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
758 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes with a fireplace, ice-makers and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a cafe, game center and pool. Residents enjoy 24-hour maintenance. Near University Drive (US Route 380) and Gabe Nesbitt Community Park.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
21 Units Available
Overlook by the Park
1750 FM 423, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,053
728 sqft
Our accommodating community is completely tailored around you and we're proud to offer everything from a 150-foot resort-style pool and tanning deck to a state-of-the-art fitness center and a Starbucks® WiFi lounge with coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:23pm
10 Units Available
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,289
863 sqft
Boutique homes with a patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Community includes a gym, hot tub and pool. Easy access to the Dallas North Tollway. Near FC Dallas Stadium (Toyota Stadium).
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Stonebridge Ranch
18 Units Available
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
830 sqft
Modern kitchens with dark wood cabinetry and full appliances. Close to Gabe Nesbitt Community Park and iPic Theaters. Community features detached garage parking and resort-style pool with sundeck.
Verified
1 of 76
Last updated June 14 at 06:16pm
15 Units Available
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
742 sqft
This is The Carmichael, a brand new brilliant apartment community in Frisco, TX designed just for you. Beautifully landscaped grounds, a variety of resident privileges and striking homes with amazing interiors define a distinctive living experience.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,185
708 sqft
The Adley Craig Ranch is a vibrant apartment community located in McKinney, Texas.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$986
715 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Live in opulence at Central Square at Frisco Apartments.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Stonebridge Ranch
12 Units Available
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
949 sqft
Vibrantly beautiful and luxurious, St. Paul’s Square at Adriatica Village is a residential village offering a unique living experience in 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments in McKinney, TX.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
13 Units Available
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy, Little Elm, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,155
793 sqft
Boasting over sixty miles of shoreline, Little Elm is a picturesque place to call home. Nestled on the northeastern portion of Lewisville Lake, it is an ideal location for work or play.
Similar Pages
Prosper 1 BedroomsProsper 2 BedroomsProsper 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsProsper 3 BedroomsProsper Accessible Apartments
Prosper Apartments with BalconyProsper Apartments with GarageProsper Apartments with GymProsper Apartments with Hardwood FloorsProsper Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TX