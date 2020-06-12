123 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Prosper, TX

/
Orion Prosper
980 S Coit Rd, Prosper, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
1108 sqft
Large living spaces in a modern community just north of Frisco. Rooms have in-unit laundry, ceiling fans and air conditioning. On-site pool, dog grooming area, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd, Prosper, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1227 sqft
These elegant townhomes have set a new standard for extraordinary living. Pristine resort-style community and luxury amenities. In a vibrant, modern area that's constantly evolving, with convenient access to all downtown Dallas city amenities.
Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr, Prosper, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1307 sqft
Apartment home community with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Kitchens with stainless steel appliances, double sinks, breakfast bar with pendant lighting. In-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets, central A/C. Pet-friendly. Community pool, clubhouse, fitness center.
Results within 1 mile of Prosper
The Mansions 3Eighty
26850 US-380, Aubrey, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1226 sqft
Luxury apartments featuring numerous upgrades, including a gym, game room, pool and business center. Units feature granite countertops, stainless steel and Jacuzzi tubs. Minutes from the Dallas North Tollway.
The Estates 3Eighty
27040 East US 380, Aubrey, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1108 sqft
Minutes from Highway 380 near Lewisville Lake. A modern community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site gym, business center, pool and clubhouse. Pets welcome.
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1245 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer open design, gourmet kitchens, granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, upscale flooring, in-unit laundry and private patios. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness room, outdoor grilling. Near shopping, dining, entertainment.
Results within 5 miles of Prosper
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1153 sqft
This amenity-packed community features a ballpark, jacuzzi and media center. Units come with walk-in closets, designer appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Situated away from the main road, but Eldorado Parkway is just moments away.
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1138 sqft
Large apartments with gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, and elevator access. Community features a dog park, fitness center, and cyber business center.
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1098 sqft
This is The Carmichael, a brand new brilliant apartment community in Frisco, TX designed just for you. Beautifully landscaped grounds, a variety of resident privileges and striking homes with amazing interiors define a distinctive living experience.
The Landing at Little Elm
1031 FM 2931, Aubrey, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1172 sqft
Welcome home to The Landing at Little Elm Apartments! Our upscale community offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious floorplans designed with generous storage space and a private patio or balcony.
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1158 sqft
Luxury living is at your fingertips at Soho Parkway Apartments in McKinney, TX. Located just seconds from the Sam Rayburn Tollway with quick access to Dallas North Tollway and U.S.
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1113 sqft
Close to shopping, restaurants, Dallas North Tollway. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings, built-in desks, garden soaking tubs, granite countertops, GE kitchen appliances and double kitchen sinks. Community pool with fountains, entertainment/game room, gym, dog wash area.
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
969 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1336 sqft
Modern kitchens with dark wood cabinetry and full appliances. Close to Gabe Nesbitt Community Park and iPic Theaters. Community features detached garage parking and resort-style pool with sundeck.
The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1103 sqft
The Adley Craig Ranch is a vibrant apartment community located in McKinney, Texas.
Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1233 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Live in opulence at Central Square at Frisco Apartments.
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1363 sqft
Vibrantly beautiful and luxurious, St. Paul’s Square at Adriatica Village is a residential village offering a unique living experience in 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments in McKinney, TX.
Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1182 sqft
This recently renovated community is in McKinney with stunning views. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, business center, concierge, and dog park. Granite countertops, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances provided.
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1148 sqft
Modern homes with garden tubs, ceramic tile flooring and large bedrooms. Community highlights include a game room, business center, and gym. Pet friendly. Close to Gabe Nesbitt Community Park. Near the Sam Rayburn Tollway.
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1196 sqft
Minutes away from TPC Craig Ranch. Near DFW Airport and Love Field Airport. Community includes saltwater pool, sundeck with Wi-Fi and splash pad. Residents enjoy units with garages, granite countertops and woodgrain flooring.
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
976 sqft
Luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments modern kitchens with custom cabinetry, crown molding, walk-in closets. Enjoy clubhouse with business center, pool, spa, pet playground. Easy access to walking and biking trails. Near Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy, Little Elm, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1229 sqft
Boasting over sixty miles of shoreline, Little Elm is a picturesque place to call home. Nestled on the northeastern portion of Lewisville Lake, it is an ideal location for work or play.
The Mansions McKinney
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1011 sqft
The Mansions McKinney in McKinney, TX, boast beautiful features such as resort-style pools and a 24-hr fitness center. Luxurious apartment units offer porcelain tile backsplashes, custom blinds, and proximity to local establishments and attractions.
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1227 sqft
Recently renovated, homes at The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch just north of Dallas feature European-style kitchens and wood-style floors, while communal areas include a pool table in the retro-style lounge and a fitness center.
