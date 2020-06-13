Apartment List
/
TX
/
prosper
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

134 Apartments for rent in Prosper, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Orion Prosper
980 S Coit Rd, Prosper, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,537
1309 sqft
Large living spaces in a modern community just north of Frisco. Rooms have in-unit laundry, ceiling fans and air conditioning. On-site pool, dog grooming area, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd, Prosper, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,282
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1227 sqft
These elegant townhomes have set a new standard for extraordinary living. Pristine resort-style community and luxury amenities. In a vibrant, modern area that's constantly evolving, with convenient access to all downtown Dallas city amenities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
22 Units Available
Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr, Prosper, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,543
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,769
1525 sqft
Apartment home community with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Kitchens with stainless steel appliances, double sinks, breakfast bar with pendant lighting. In-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets, central A/C. Pet-friendly. Community pool, clubhouse, fitness center.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
601 Sunbury Lane
601 Sunbury Lane, Prosper, TX
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3420 sqft
This gorgeous home in Tanners Mill might be just what you're looking for! Located in the heart of Prosper, it is an easy commute to the Dallas North Tollway 5 miles away.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
941 Jessica Lane
941 Jessica Court, Prosper, TX
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
4654 sqft
Gorgeous home on oversized fountain view lot in private gated community. Impressive interior with vaulted ceilings, private study, hand scraped floors and beautiful overlook of the backyard retreat.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
16716 Central Garden Lane
16716 Central Garden Ln, Prosper, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3007 sqft
3D Tour Available! Gorgeous Home Situated on a Corner Lot Offers an Abundance of Space Inside & Out. Featuring 4 Bdrm, 3.5 Bath, 2 Car Gar + Office, Game & Media Rooms.

1 of 31

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3001 Renmuir Dr
3001 Renmuir Dr, Prosper, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,050
3273 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION -- 2 story 4 bedroom home ready for immediate move in! -- - New construction! This light, bright, and happy home features brand new construction build by Ashton Woods with tons of designer upgrades.
Results within 1 mile of Prosper
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
37 Units Available
The Mansions 3Eighty
26850 US-380, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,192
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1498 sqft
Luxury apartments featuring numerous upgrades, including a gym, game room, pool and business center. Units feature granite countertops, stainless steel and Jacuzzi tubs. Minutes from the Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
36 Units Available
The Estates 3Eighty
27040 East US 380, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,041
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,812
1408 sqft
Minutes from Highway 380 near Lewisville Lake. A modern community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site gym, business center, pool and clubhouse. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
34 Units Available
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,088
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,926
1483 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer open design, gourmet kitchens, granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, upscale flooring, in-unit laundry and private patios. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness room, outdoor grilling. Near shopping, dining, entertainment.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
16400 Toledo Bend Court
16400 Toledo Bend Court, Denton County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1872 sqft
Available 6-15-2020. Updated home with entertaining back yard & View. 3 Bedrooms plus Study & 2 baths in Prosper ISD. Entry, Family Room & Kitchen with Wood floors. Built ins in Family Room.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
16024 Placid Trail
16024 Placid Trail, Denton County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3002 sqft
Originally the model home for the Artesia Community, this never-lived-in home features a gorgeous front room with closet, living rooms upstairs and downstairs, and a media room. Oversized master bedroom on the first floor.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
3105 Austin Bayou
3105 Austin Bayou Trail, Celina, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,725
2306 sqft
Hard to find 1.5 story floor plan with 2 car swing garage, 1 car over sized tandem garage, and upstairs Media Room.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1412 Nacona Drive
1412 Nacona Drive, Denton County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2144 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1412 Nacona Drive in Denton County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
4308 Salado Creek Way
4308 Salado Creek Way, Celina, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2699 sqft
2 story 4 bed 2 full & 2 half bath with formal dinning, gameroom , cover patio & FP. Granite counters; Ge stainless appliances with built in gas range and electric oven.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
16401 White Rock Boulevard
16401 White Rock Boulevard, Denton County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,450
3071 sqft
Amazing home in a fantastic family friendly community, close to Dallas North Tollway and 380. This Beautiful home has 5 bedrooms & 4 bathrooms. Master, guest suites (can be study), & formal dining and family room downstairs.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
16400 Dry Creek Boulevard
16400 Dry Creek Boulevard, Denton County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1846 sqft
Beautiful 3BR,2Bath with vaulted ceilings, split open plan. Kitchen has breakfast bar and corian counter top,covered patio, handsome master suite with garden tub, separate shower and vanities. Great Community Pool, Playground and Work-Out Facility.

1 of 23

Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
1 Unit Available
16121 Crosslake Court
16121 Crosslake Ct, Denton County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2418 sqft
PROSPER ISD! New hardwood floors are being installed! Beautiful home on a cul-de-sac with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, study and gameroom in desirable community on Artesia. Gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, granite countertop and lots of cabinets.

1 of 35

Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
1 Unit Available
421 Smokebrush Street
421 Smokebrush Street, Collin County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2110 sqft
4 bedroom LEASE in Prosper ISD!Refrigerator can stay! Upgraded front door with iron viewing window invites you inside this adorable craftsman home.Upgrades include hardwood floors, updated interior paint, custom lighting & fans.
Results within 5 miles of Prosper
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
25 Units Available
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,024
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1402 sqft
Large apartments with gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, and elevator access. Community features a dog park, fitness center, and cyber business center.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
28 Units Available
The Landing at Little Elm
1031 FM 2931, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1312 sqft
Welcome home to The Landing at Little Elm Apartments! Our upscale community offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious floorplans designed with generous storage space and a private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
59 Units Available
The Mansions McKinney
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1011 sqft
The Mansions McKinney in McKinney, TX, boast beautiful features such as resort-style pools and a 24-hr fitness center. Luxurious apartment units offer porcelain tile backsplashes, custom blinds, and proximity to local establishments and attractions.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
40 Units Available
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$898
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1501 sqft
Luxury living is at your fingertips at Soho Parkway Apartments in McKinney, TX. Located just seconds from the Sam Rayburn Tollway with quick access to Dallas North Tollway and U.S.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
42 Units Available
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1480 sqft
Close to shopping, restaurants, Dallas North Tollway. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings, built-in desks, garden soaking tubs, granite countertops, GE kitchen appliances and double kitchen sinks. Community pool with fountains, entertainment/game room, gym, dog wash area.
City Guide for Prosper, TX

Prosper, Texas is the home of former Dallas Cowboys players Deion Sanders and Randy White, and St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter. But it's not just this star power that makes Prosper great -- in fact, it was named as the #5 best suburb in the DFW Metroplex in 2010 by "Big D Magazine."

With a population of around 9,500, it's easy to enjoy the wide-open Texas space that Prosper showcases without having to feel like an isolated hermit. The town is just north of Frisco, one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States and the home of a new soon-to-open Dallas Cowboys training facility. While Prosper is one of the most affluent suburbs in the DFW area, that does not mean it is not affordable. At first glance, it appears to only be a place to buy a house, but Prosper actually features numerous living options fitting for just about every life stage and budget. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Prosper, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Prosper renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Prosper 1 BedroomsProsper 2 BedroomsProsper 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsProsper 3 BedroomsProsper Accessible Apartments
Prosper Apartments with BalconyProsper Apartments with GarageProsper Apartments with GymProsper Apartments with Hardwood FloorsProsper Apartments with Parking
Prosper Apartments with PoolProsper Apartments with Washer-DryerProsper Dog Friendly ApartmentsProsper Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TX
Durant, OKRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District