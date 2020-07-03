All apartments in Plano
Last updated November 11 2019 at 5:10 AM

9757 Lightcatcher Drive

9757 Lightcatcher Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9757 Lightcatcher Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Villa, Meticulously maintained 4 beds, 2.5 baths conveniently located at SE corner of Coit n 121. Minutes to Major Hwy, Grocery stores, Famous Stonebriar Mall, Restaurants n Retails. Great Flr plan w Hi ceilings, Hardwood flrs, Granite C-Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances n nice cabinets for a Wonderful Chef kitchen. Oversize Master w Garden tub. Recent Upgrades include new faucet in kitchen, Tinted front n side windows to keep home cool in Summer, Modern Lighting in Breakfast Nook n Formal Dinning. SS Fridge available for use. No Fireplace. Exemplary Frisco ISD! Make arrangement to View Soon. Pictures taken when occupied, currently vacant n ready for Move-In! Don't Miss Out and Act Promptly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9757 Lightcatcher Drive have any available units?
9757 Lightcatcher Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 9757 Lightcatcher Drive have?
Some of 9757 Lightcatcher Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9757 Lightcatcher Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9757 Lightcatcher Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9757 Lightcatcher Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9757 Lightcatcher Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 9757 Lightcatcher Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9757 Lightcatcher Drive offers parking.
Does 9757 Lightcatcher Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9757 Lightcatcher Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9757 Lightcatcher Drive have a pool?
No, 9757 Lightcatcher Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9757 Lightcatcher Drive have accessible units?
No, 9757 Lightcatcher Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9757 Lightcatcher Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9757 Lightcatcher Drive has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

