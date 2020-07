Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities

3 BED 2 FULL BATH INSIDE SUPER QUIET CONVENIENT+DESIRABLE CENTRAL PLANO NEIGHBORHOOD+SCHOOLS.

1,674 SQFT WITH OPEN, LIGHT, & BRIGHT LAYOUT. HARD SURFACE FLOORING THROUGHOUT. NO CARPET. GREAT SPACIOUS LARGE BACKYARD TO ENTERTAIN, RELAX, OR MELT AWAY THE STRESS OF THE DAY. PERFECT LOCATION NEAR INTERSTATE 75, DNT, & GEORGE BUSH TURNPIKE. BEST DEAL FOR THE $$$ HANDS DOWN***MUST SEE! ***AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN STARTING APRIL 13TH 2020.