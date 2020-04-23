All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 912 Middle Cove Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
912 Middle Cove Drive
Last updated May 9 2019 at 2:26 AM

912 Middle Cove Drive

912 Middle Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

912 Middle Cove Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Park Forest

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedrooms, 2 bath, large fenced backyard, updated and available for move in June 15th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 Middle Cove Drive have any available units?
912 Middle Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 912 Middle Cove Drive have?
Some of 912 Middle Cove Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 Middle Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
912 Middle Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 Middle Cove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 912 Middle Cove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 912 Middle Cove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 912 Middle Cove Drive offers parking.
Does 912 Middle Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 Middle Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 Middle Cove Drive have a pool?
No, 912 Middle Cove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 912 Middle Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 912 Middle Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 912 Middle Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 912 Middle Cove Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parker
4701 Charles Pl
Plano, TX 75093
The Westside Apartment Homes
1515 Rio Grande Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Lakeshore at Preston
3700 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard
Plano, TX 75023
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Plano Park Townhomes
2253 Ashley Park Dr
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District