Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Excellent opportunity to rent a well maintained 3 bedroom home in Plano. Nail down wood floors that extend from front door foyer, into family room and extend into dining and kitchen. Home features raised ceilings and plant ledges and beautiful upgraded fireplace mantel. Floor plan features split bedroom floor plan design with many custom finish out features. Backyard has tree shaded wood deck area, and huge home garden section as the backdrop.