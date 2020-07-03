Rent Calculator
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
8201 Young Court
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:05 PM
Location
8201 Young Court, Plano, TX 75025
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
pool
Stunning House with A Sparkling Pool on A Quarter Acre Corner Lot!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8201 Young Court have any available units?
8201 Young Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8201 Young Court have?
Some of 8201 Young Court's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8201 Young Court currently offering any rent specials?
8201 Young Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8201 Young Court pet-friendly?
No, 8201 Young Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 8201 Young Court offer parking?
No, 8201 Young Court does not offer parking.
Does 8201 Young Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8201 Young Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8201 Young Court have a pool?
Yes, 8201 Young Court has a pool.
Does 8201 Young Court have accessible units?
No, 8201 Young Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8201 Young Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8201 Young Court has units with dishwashers.
