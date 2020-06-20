7913 Thorneywood Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful TWO STORY property in Plano. Updated & move in ready home in Frisco ISD!Two bedroom down with full bath. Secondary bedroom can be used as a study. Spacious Master bed. Formal dining and Living area, Spacious kitchen with great natural light and granite counter, Island for the family chef, breakfast nook and a great open living area. New tile. Laminated wood floor. Low maintenance backyard. Epoxy garage floor. Covered patio. Close to Toyota and JP Morgan Chase. All shopping areas,and eating out are within couple of miles. Must see.