Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished hardwood floors range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar dog park gym parking pool 24hr maintenance e-payments bike storage garage internet access key fob access package receiving

Windsor Metro West redefines glamour. From exceptional amenities and services to master-designed floor plans that answer your need for lavish comfort, our luxury apartments have it all. Add to that our unbeatable location in Legacy West, Plano, TX, close to top employers as well as upscale shopping, dining, and entertainment venues, and you’ll know you’re right where you want to be.