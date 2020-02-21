All apartments in Plano
Last updated August 29 2019 at 6:38 PM

791 Chateau Lane

791 Chateau Lane · No Longer Available
Location

791 Chateau Lane, Plano, TX 75023
Thunderbird

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Beautiful updated house with 3 Bedrooms & 2.5 Bath upstairs & an additional 'Flex' Room downstairs. Roof-Gutters (2016), Int-Ext Paint (2016), Fence, Low-E Windows, AC Electrostatic Cleaner, Kitchen Cabinets & BkSplash, Flooring, Koi Pond. Must See! Don't Miss!

[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing] Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing for more information and click (Request Showing) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 791 Chateau Lane have any available units?
791 Chateau Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 791 Chateau Lane have?
Some of 791 Chateau Lane's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 791 Chateau Lane currently offering any rent specials?
791 Chateau Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 791 Chateau Lane pet-friendly?
No, 791 Chateau Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 791 Chateau Lane offer parking?
No, 791 Chateau Lane does not offer parking.
Does 791 Chateau Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 791 Chateau Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 791 Chateau Lane have a pool?
No, 791 Chateau Lane does not have a pool.
Does 791 Chateau Lane have accessible units?
No, 791 Chateau Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 791 Chateau Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 791 Chateau Lane has units with dishwashers.

