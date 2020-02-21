791 Chateau Lane

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Beautiful updated house with 3 Bedrooms & 2.5 Bath upstairs & an additional 'Flex' Room downstairs. Roof-Gutters (2016), Int-Ext Paint (2016), Fence, Low-E Windows, AC Electrostatic Cleaner, Kitchen Cabinets & BkSplash, Flooring, Koi Pond. Must See! Don't Miss!



[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing] Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing for more information and click (Request Showing) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.