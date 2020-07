Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

This immaculate home offers tons of natural light, has an open floor plan to include formal dining and formal living room. Spacious family room with wood burning fireplace. The kitchen has updated appliances and the refrigerator is staying with home. Large master bedroom with master bathroom suite that has garden tub, separate shower and separate vanities! This home has 3 more guest bedrooms and no carpet! Do not miss out on this one!

Showings will begin on January 9th.