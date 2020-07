Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nicely maintained very clean spacious but still brings the cozy feeling. Kitchen comes with Granite counter-tops, ss appliances. No carpet in the house. Bamboo wood and ceramic tiles flooring. Walking distance elementary school. Great location! Get it before someone else does. Pets not allowed.