Last updated March 11 2020 at 7:40 PM

7608 Capella Court

7608 Capella Court · No Longer Available
Location

7608 Capella Court, Plano, TX 75025
Hunters Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Freshly painted and recently replaced flooring, this beautiful light & bright 1 story on a treed cul-de-sac lot in sought after West Plano area. It features a formal living room and dining room with window seat. Spacious family room with a beautiful fireplace, built-in shelves and bank of windows is open to a nice kitchen with island and breakfast area has a window seat. Master suite has a walk-in closet and master bath has jetted tub, separate shower, and separate vanities. Split bedrooms. Gutters and sprinkler system. Close to freeway, shopping, and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7608 Capella Court have any available units?
7608 Capella Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7608 Capella Court have?
Some of 7608 Capella Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7608 Capella Court currently offering any rent specials?
7608 Capella Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7608 Capella Court pet-friendly?
No, 7608 Capella Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7608 Capella Court offer parking?
Yes, 7608 Capella Court offers parking.
Does 7608 Capella Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7608 Capella Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7608 Capella Court have a pool?
No, 7608 Capella Court does not have a pool.
Does 7608 Capella Court have accessible units?
No, 7608 Capella Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7608 Capella Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7608 Capella Court has units with dishwashers.

