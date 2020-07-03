7608 Capella Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Freshly painted and recently replaced flooring, this beautiful light & bright 1 story on a treed cul-de-sac lot in sought after West Plano area. It features a formal living room and dining room with window seat. Spacious family room with a beautiful fireplace, built-in shelves and bank of windows is open to a nice kitchen with island and breakfast area has a window seat. Master suite has a walk-in closet and master bath has jetted tub, separate shower, and separate vanities. Split bedrooms. Gutters and sprinkler system. Close to freeway, shopping, and dining.