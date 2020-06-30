All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 717 Lookout Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
717 Lookout Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

717 Lookout Trail

717 Lookout Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

717 Lookout Trail, Plano, TX 75023
Clearview

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
3 or 4 bedroom home with great floor-plan. Awesome covered patio. Refrigerator included in lease. In the heart of Plano with easy access to everywhere. Large two car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 Lookout Trail have any available units?
717 Lookout Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 717 Lookout Trail have?
Some of 717 Lookout Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 Lookout Trail currently offering any rent specials?
717 Lookout Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Lookout Trail pet-friendly?
No, 717 Lookout Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 717 Lookout Trail offer parking?
Yes, 717 Lookout Trail offers parking.
Does 717 Lookout Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 Lookout Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Lookout Trail have a pool?
No, 717 Lookout Trail does not have a pool.
Does 717 Lookout Trail have accessible units?
No, 717 Lookout Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Lookout Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717 Lookout Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes
6533 E Medalist Cir
Plano, TX 75023
The Domaine
6400 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Horizon at Premier
3409 Premier Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Villas of Spring Creek
6301 Stonewood Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75093
Riachi at ONE21
9600 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District