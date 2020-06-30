Rent Calculator
Location
717 Lookout Trail, Plano, TX 75023
Clearview
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
3 or 4 bedroom home with great floor-plan. Awesome covered patio. Refrigerator included in lease. In the heart of Plano with easy access to everywhere. Large two car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 717 Lookout Trail have any available units?
717 Lookout Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 717 Lookout Trail have?
Some of 717 Lookout Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 717 Lookout Trail currently offering any rent specials?
717 Lookout Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Lookout Trail pet-friendly?
No, 717 Lookout Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 717 Lookout Trail offer parking?
Yes, 717 Lookout Trail offers parking.
Does 717 Lookout Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 Lookout Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Lookout Trail have a pool?
No, 717 Lookout Trail does not have a pool.
Does 717 Lookout Trail have accessible units?
No, 717 Lookout Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Lookout Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717 Lookout Trail has units with dishwashers.
