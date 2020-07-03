All apartments in Plano
6804 Century Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6804 Century Circle

6804 Century Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6804 Century Circle, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Immaculate 4 bed, 2.5 baths home in the desired Plano School District with pool. New interior paint and carpet. Updated in recent years includes HVAC, fence, fully remodeled bathrooms with granite and tumbled tile, kitchen with granite and wood floor... Walking distance to recreational center and biking trail. Must see!!! One small pet is allowed with $300 non-refundable deposit. Submit TAR application with photo ID and most recent month pay stubs or proof of income. $45 app fee per adult. Tenant and agent to verify all information listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6804 Century Circle have any available units?
6804 Century Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6804 Century Circle have?
Some of 6804 Century Circle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6804 Century Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6804 Century Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6804 Century Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6804 Century Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6804 Century Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6804 Century Circle offers parking.
Does 6804 Century Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6804 Century Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6804 Century Circle have a pool?
Yes, 6804 Century Circle has a pool.
Does 6804 Century Circle have accessible units?
No, 6804 Century Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6804 Century Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6804 Century Circle has units with dishwashers.

