6804 Century Circle

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Immaculate 4 bed, 2.5 baths home in the desired Plano School District with pool. New interior paint and carpet. Updated in recent years includes HVAC, fence, fully remodeled bathrooms with granite and tumbled tile, kitchen with granite and wood floor... Walking distance to recreational center and biking trail. Must see!!! One small pet is allowed with $300 non-refundable deposit. Submit TAR application with photo ID and most recent month pay stubs or proof of income. $45 app fee per adult. Tenant and agent to verify all information listed.