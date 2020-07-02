All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 6624 Shadow Rock Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
6624 Shadow Rock Drive
Last updated April 22 2020 at 9:14 PM

6624 Shadow Rock Drive

6624 Shadow Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6624 Shadow Rock Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
hot tub
media room
Custom home in highly sought after Kings Ridge! This beautiful home features a chef's kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, double oven and huge pantry! Hand scraped hardwood floors throughout entry, dining, study and living room. Spa like master bath with jetted tub and huge walk in closet. Additional first floor guest room and full bath. Large upstairs game room with built in study nook, two additional bedrooms and baths. Media room is ready for movie night with the screen and projector already in place!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6624 Shadow Rock Drive have any available units?
6624 Shadow Rock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6624 Shadow Rock Drive have?
Some of 6624 Shadow Rock Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6624 Shadow Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6624 Shadow Rock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6624 Shadow Rock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6624 Shadow Rock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6624 Shadow Rock Drive offer parking?
No, 6624 Shadow Rock Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6624 Shadow Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6624 Shadow Rock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6624 Shadow Rock Drive have a pool?
No, 6624 Shadow Rock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6624 Shadow Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 6624 Shadow Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6624 Shadow Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6624 Shadow Rock Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bellevue at Spring Creek
2401 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Mission Gate
8025 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
The Domaine
6400 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Legacy Village Apartment Homes
7001 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Junction 15
930 E 15th St
Plano, TX 75074
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Summers Crossing Apartments
1500 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District