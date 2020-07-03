6529 Rutherford Road

Amenities
Spacious 2-story townhouse 3 bedroom & 3.5 bath with Open concept. Built in 2013 this Townhouse has a great central location in Plano. All high end fixtures including custom cabinets and built ins. Features: Large Master Bedroom Walk in Closet, Dual sink, Glass Showers Large Bath Tub in Master Shower/Tub for 2nd bedroom, Wood Flooring downstairs Granite Counter tops in Kitchen and Master Bath, Large upstairs game room, Attached 2-car garage, Ceiling Fans in every room, Fenced in private backyard, Only 1 shared wall and doesn't back up to a road or another house. Community Features: Lawn care & gardening handled by HOA. Great location and must see. Qualified applicants only. Deposit is equal to one-month rent. contact agent Dean Muriby or complete form below for quickest response.