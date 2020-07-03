All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 6529 Rutherford Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
6529 Rutherford Road
Last updated May 28 2020 at 12:46 AM

6529 Rutherford Road

6529 Rutherford Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6529 Rutherford Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 2-story townhouse 3 bedroom & 3.5 bath with Open concept. Built in 2013 this Townhouse has a great central location in Plano. All high end fixtures including custom cabinets and built ins. Features: Large Master Bedroom Walk in Closet, Dual sink, Glass Showers Large Bath Tub in Master Shower/Tub for 2nd bedroom, Wood Flooring downstairs Granite Counter tops in Kitchen and Master Bath, Large upstairs game room, Attached 2-car garage, Ceiling Fans in every room, Fenced in private backyard, Only 1 shared wall and doesn't back up to a road or another house. Community Features: Lawn care & gardening handled by HOA. Great location and must see. Qualified applicants only. Deposit is equal to one-month rent. contact agent Dean Muriby or complete form below for quickest response.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6529 Rutherford Road have any available units?
6529 Rutherford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6529 Rutherford Road have?
Some of 6529 Rutherford Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6529 Rutherford Road currently offering any rent specials?
6529 Rutherford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6529 Rutherford Road pet-friendly?
No, 6529 Rutherford Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6529 Rutherford Road offer parking?
Yes, 6529 Rutherford Road offers parking.
Does 6529 Rutherford Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6529 Rutherford Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6529 Rutherford Road have a pool?
Yes, 6529 Rutherford Road has a pool.
Does 6529 Rutherford Road have accessible units?
No, 6529 Rutherford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6529 Rutherford Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6529 Rutherford Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr
Plano, TX 75025
Independence Crossing
6501 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky
Plano, TX 75075
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy
Plano, TX 75075
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
The Livingston
6301 Windhaven Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Villas At Chase Oaks
600 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District