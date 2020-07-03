6529 Rutherford Road

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities gym game room parking pool garage

Spacious 2-story townhouse 3 bedroom & 3.5 bath with Open concept. Built in 2013 this Townhouse has a great central location in Plano. All high end fixtures including custom cabinets and built ins. Features: Large Master Bedroom Walk in Closet, Dual sink, Glass Showers Large Bath Tub in Master Shower/Tub for 2nd bedroom, Wood Flooring downstairs Granite Counter tops in Kitchen and Master Bath, Large upstairs game room, Attached 2-car garage, Ceiling Fans in every room, Fenced in private backyard, Only 1 shared wall and doesn't back up to a road or another house. Community Features: Lawn care & gardening handled by HOA. Great location and must see. Qualified applicants only. Deposit is equal to one-month rent. contact agent Dean Muriby or complete form below for quickest response.