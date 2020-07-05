All apartments in Plano
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

5100 Highland Drive

5100 Highland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5100 Highland Drive, Plano, TX 75093
Willow Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Excellent Opportunity to Lease this Executive Home in a Highly Sought After Willow Bend Sbdv. Area, It Offers 4BR, 3.2BA, 3 Car Garages, Custom Home Ready For Immediate Move-in. Soaring Ceilings, Crown Molding, Designer Paints and High-end Finishes. Hardwood Flooring, Gas Fireplaces, Decorative Lighting, Spacious Elegant Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances. Master Bedroom With a Large Walk-in Closet, Oversized Bathroom, Split bedrooms with Jack & Jill Bat Elegant Spacious study, Two Living Areas, Media Room, And Additional Loft Upstairs and. Beautiful Covered Patio For Entertaining Outside With A Built-in Barbecue Pit. For Your Convenience, You Will Find Near Bye Shopping, Super Markets, and Restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5100 Highland Drive have any available units?
5100 Highland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 5100 Highland Drive have?
Some of 5100 Highland Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5100 Highland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5100 Highland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5100 Highland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5100 Highland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 5100 Highland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5100 Highland Drive offers parking.
Does 5100 Highland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5100 Highland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5100 Highland Drive have a pool?
No, 5100 Highland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5100 Highland Drive have accessible units?
No, 5100 Highland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5100 Highland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5100 Highland Drive has units with dishwashers.

