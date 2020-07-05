5100 Highland Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage media room

Excellent Opportunity to Lease this Executive Home in a Highly Sought After Willow Bend Sbdv. Area, It Offers 4BR, 3.2BA, 3 Car Garages, Custom Home Ready For Immediate Move-in. Soaring Ceilings, Crown Molding, Designer Paints and High-end Finishes. Hardwood Flooring, Gas Fireplaces, Decorative Lighting, Spacious Elegant Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances. Master Bedroom With a Large Walk-in Closet, Oversized Bathroom, Split bedrooms with Jack & Jill Bat Elegant Spacious study, Two Living Areas, Media Room, And Additional Loft Upstairs and. Beautiful Covered Patio For Entertaining Outside With A Built-in Barbecue Pit. For Your Convenience, You Will Find Near Bye Shopping, Super Markets, and Restaurants.