Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4654 Penelope Lane
Last updated February 19 2020 at 3:12 AM

4654 Penelope Lane

4654 Penelope Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4654 Penelope Lane, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Charming 3 Bedroom 3 bathroom Townhome with Fenced Yard! Extensive Hardwood Floors and Wrought Iron Balustrades! Spacious Kitchen Features Granite Counter Tops, Breakfast bar, SS Appliances and Gas Cooktop! Refrigerator and Washer & Dryer Included in Lease! Huge Master Suite with Room for Sitting Area, Separate Vanities, Walk In Closet and Separate Shower! Quiet Neighborhood with Community Pool, Park, Walking and Jogging Trail! Frisco ISD!
**** Refrigerator Included***
****Washer&Dryer Included***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4654 Penelope Lane have any available units?
4654 Penelope Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4654 Penelope Lane have?
Some of 4654 Penelope Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4654 Penelope Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4654 Penelope Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4654 Penelope Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4654 Penelope Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4654 Penelope Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4654 Penelope Lane offers parking.
Does 4654 Penelope Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4654 Penelope Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4654 Penelope Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4654 Penelope Lane has a pool.
Does 4654 Penelope Lane have accessible units?
No, 4654 Penelope Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4654 Penelope Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4654 Penelope Lane has units with dishwashers.

