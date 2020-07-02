4654 Penelope Lane

Amenities

Charming 3 Bedroom 3 bathroom Townhome with Fenced Yard! Extensive Hardwood Floors and Wrought Iron Balustrades! Spacious Kitchen Features Granite Counter Tops, Breakfast bar, SS Appliances and Gas Cooktop! Refrigerator and Washer & Dryer Included in Lease! Huge Master Suite with Room for Sitting Area, Separate Vanities, Walk In Closet and Separate Shower! Quiet Neighborhood with Community Pool, Park, Walking and Jogging Trail! Frisco ISD!

**** Refrigerator Included***

****Washer&Dryer Included***