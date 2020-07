Amenities

dishwasher garage pool microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Well kept town home, in one of the best school district in the area, Frisco ISD. Close to shopping, Stonebriar mall, restaurants, and close to Plano Corporate district. Well maintained home, with access to private community pool located right across the street. 2 story high end appliances to go along with all the other great features. Nice size back yard for cook outs, then go out to the community pool right across the street.