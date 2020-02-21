All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4556 Jenkins Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4556 Jenkins Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4556 Jenkins Drive

4556 Jenkins Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4556 Jenkins Drive, Plano, TX 75024
Deerfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
FULLY FURNISHED ! OASIS STYLE BACKYARD WITH POOL & IN-LAW SUITE IN DEERFIELD WITH HIGHLY DESIRABLE PLANO ISD - 5 Bed, 4.5 Baths, Game Room & 3 Car Garage ! This large and bright open floor plan features wood floor, huge chef’s dream kitchen with lots of granite counter & cabinets, large kitchen island, double oven, wine fridge & gas cooktop. Master suite is downstairs, has siting area, jetted tub & super large walk-in closet. There is also a perfect in-law suite downstairs. The spacious Game Room is upstairs with 3 other bedrooms. Spend time in the peaceful and quiet backyard and enjoy relaxing days by the pool, dip into the crystal clear water or soak inside the spa. Perfect for the whole family & entertaining

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4556 Jenkins Drive have any available units?
4556 Jenkins Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4556 Jenkins Drive have?
Some of 4556 Jenkins Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4556 Jenkins Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4556 Jenkins Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4556 Jenkins Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4556 Jenkins Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4556 Jenkins Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4556 Jenkins Drive offers parking.
Does 4556 Jenkins Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4556 Jenkins Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4556 Jenkins Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4556 Jenkins Drive has a pool.
Does 4556 Jenkins Drive have accessible units?
No, 4556 Jenkins Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4556 Jenkins Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4556 Jenkins Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Move Cross Country
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave
Plano, TX 75024
The Westside Apartment Homes
1515 Rio Grande Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Morada Plano
1009 14th Street
Plano, TX 88101
The Place At Harvestree
5401 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky
Plano, TX 75075
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road
Plano, TX 75024
Riachi at ONE21
9600 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District