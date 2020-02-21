4556 Jenkins Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub

FULLY FURNISHED ! OASIS STYLE BACKYARD WITH POOL & IN-LAW SUITE IN DEERFIELD WITH HIGHLY DESIRABLE PLANO ISD - 5 Bed, 4.5 Baths, Game Room & 3 Car Garage ! This large and bright open floor plan features wood floor, huge chef’s dream kitchen with lots of granite counter & cabinets, large kitchen island, double oven, wine fridge & gas cooktop. Master suite is downstairs, has siting area, jetted tub & super large walk-in closet. There is also a perfect in-law suite downstairs. The spacious Game Room is upstairs with 3 other bedrooms. Spend time in the peaceful and quiet backyard and enjoy relaxing days by the pool, dip into the crystal clear water or soak inside the spa. Perfect for the whole family & entertaining