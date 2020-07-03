Rent Calculator
All apartments in Plano
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4404 HEATH Court
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:00 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4404 HEATH Court
4404 Heath Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
4404 Heath Court, Plano, TX 75024
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great Flrplan In A Wonderful Neighborhood W Community Pool Perfect For a Family.Spacious Fam Rm Open To Kitchen. Kitchen & Fam Rm Overlooking Large Backyard. Lots of updates.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4404 HEATH Court have any available units?
4404 HEATH Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4404 HEATH Court have?
Some of 4404 HEATH Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4404 HEATH Court currently offering any rent specials?
4404 HEATH Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4404 HEATH Court pet-friendly?
No, 4404 HEATH Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 4404 HEATH Court offer parking?
Yes, 4404 HEATH Court offers parking.
Does 4404 HEATH Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4404 HEATH Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4404 HEATH Court have a pool?
Yes, 4404 HEATH Court has a pool.
Does 4404 HEATH Court have accessible units?
No, 4404 HEATH Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4404 HEATH Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4404 HEATH Court has units with dishwashers.
