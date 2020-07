Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2 stories house, with most desired West Plano school, recently updated and move in ready. Perfect floor plan with high ceiling, island kitchen open to family room, master suite and study down, three bedrooms up, hardwood floor in most area. Upgrades include 2 brand new Trane HVACs, granite countertop, new master shower, new range, fresh paint, etc. BOB cedar fence and covered patio for outdoor pleasure, 2 and half garage provide large storage space needed.