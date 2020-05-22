All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4124 Fair Meadows Drive

4124 Fair Meadows Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4124 Fair Meadows Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
LOCATION + RENOVATION + WEST PLANO SCHOOLS. Beautiful 2 story home in quiet neighborhood located in West Plano. Recent upgrade include new flooring, new carpet, new tiles in kitchen and all bathrooms. New paint in the whole house and cabinet. Roomy updated Kitchen with new can light installed, granite counter top, new SS microwave, new SS oven. Spacious Master bedroom down with new remodeled master bathroom, you will want to enjoy it all you can. Three bedrooms, and gameroom up, new ceiling fans in every bedrooms. All bathrooms with new tile, new counter top, new toilet. New roof, new gutter in 2017. Easy access to Dallas Tollway, 121 and 75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4124 Fair Meadows Drive have any available units?
4124 Fair Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4124 Fair Meadows Drive have?
Some of 4124 Fair Meadows Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4124 Fair Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4124 Fair Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4124 Fair Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4124 Fair Meadows Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4124 Fair Meadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4124 Fair Meadows Drive offers parking.
Does 4124 Fair Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4124 Fair Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4124 Fair Meadows Drive have a pool?
No, 4124 Fair Meadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4124 Fair Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 4124 Fair Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4124 Fair Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4124 Fair Meadows Drive has units with dishwashers.

