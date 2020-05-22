4124 Fair Meadows Drive

Amenities

LOCATION + RENOVATION + WEST PLANO SCHOOLS. Beautiful 2 story home in quiet neighborhood located in West Plano. Recent upgrade include new flooring, new carpet, new tiles in kitchen and all bathrooms. New paint in the whole house and cabinet. Roomy updated Kitchen with new can light installed, granite counter top, new SS microwave, new SS oven. Spacious Master bedroom down with new remodeled master bathroom, you will want to enjoy it all you can. Three bedrooms, and gameroom up, new ceiling fans in every bedrooms. All bathrooms with new tile, new counter top, new toilet. New roof, new gutter in 2017. Easy access to Dallas Tollway, 121 and 75.