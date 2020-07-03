All apartments in Plano
Last updated January 1 2020 at 7:25 AM

3612 Worthington Way

Location

3612 Worthington Way, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
hot tub
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
West Plano 3 Bedroom Home for Lease!! - One-story in desirable location in West Plano. Freshly Painted and carpet (11-2017). Relax in backyard complete with swimming pool, spa and large deck. Grassy side yard. Master bath tile and shower replaced Sept 2013. Nice-size master bedroom. Large mounted plasma screen in living room stays. Stainless steel refrigerator. Neighborhood has a community pool and tennis courts too. Conveniently located near Shops at Legacy, Stonebriar Mall, George Bush Hwy, Hwy 121 and Dallas North Tollway. All deposits and fees must be cashiers check or money order. Better pictures in a couple of days.

(RLNE5427554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3612 Worthington Way have any available units?
3612 Worthington Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3612 Worthington Way have?
Some of 3612 Worthington Way's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3612 Worthington Way currently offering any rent specials?
3612 Worthington Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3612 Worthington Way pet-friendly?
No, 3612 Worthington Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3612 Worthington Way offer parking?
No, 3612 Worthington Way does not offer parking.
Does 3612 Worthington Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3612 Worthington Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3612 Worthington Way have a pool?
Yes, 3612 Worthington Way has a pool.
Does 3612 Worthington Way have accessible units?
No, 3612 Worthington Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3612 Worthington Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3612 Worthington Way does not have units with dishwashers.

