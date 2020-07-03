3612 Worthington Way

Amenities

West Plano 3 Bedroom Home for Lease!! - One-story in desirable location in West Plano. Freshly Painted and carpet (11-2017). Relax in backyard complete with swimming pool, spa and large deck. Grassy side yard. Master bath tile and shower replaced Sept 2013. Nice-size master bedroom. Large mounted plasma screen in living room stays. Stainless steel refrigerator. Neighborhood has a community pool and tennis courts too. Conveniently located near Shops at Legacy, Stonebriar Mall, George Bush Hwy, Hwy 121 and Dallas North Tollway. All deposits and fees must be cashiers check or money order. Better pictures in a couple of days.



(RLNE5427554)