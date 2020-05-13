All apartments in Plano
3400 Sailmaker Lane
Last updated December 11 2019 at 2:25 AM

3400 Sailmaker Lane

3400 Sailmaker Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3400 Sailmaker Lane, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 bed, 3 bath, 2,075 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3400 Sailmaker Lane have any available units?
3400 Sailmaker Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3400 Sailmaker Lane have?
Some of 3400 Sailmaker Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3400 Sailmaker Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3400 Sailmaker Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3400 Sailmaker Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3400 Sailmaker Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3400 Sailmaker Lane offer parking?
No, 3400 Sailmaker Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3400 Sailmaker Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3400 Sailmaker Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3400 Sailmaker Lane have a pool?
No, 3400 Sailmaker Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3400 Sailmaker Lane have accessible units?
No, 3400 Sailmaker Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3400 Sailmaker Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3400 Sailmaker Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

