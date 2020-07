Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in beautiful neighborhood. Remodeled Open Floorplan with High Quality, Thick Laminate Flooring throughout! Updated kitchen and bathrooms, too! Energy efficient home with argon filled high insulation windows and extra added attic insulation to keep utiliities bills low! Trampoline-sized backyard and New Fence! Just a hop, skip and a jump to the gorgeous trails at Oak Point Preserve and minutes from Bob Woodruff Park.