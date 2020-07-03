All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2928 Jacobson Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2928 Jacobson Drive
Last updated January 22 2020 at 12:23 PM

2928 Jacobson Drive

2928 Jacobson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2928 Jacobson Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Ridgeview Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pictures and description to follow.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2928 Jacobson Drive have any available units?
2928 Jacobson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2928 Jacobson Drive have?
Some of 2928 Jacobson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2928 Jacobson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2928 Jacobson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2928 Jacobson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2928 Jacobson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2928 Jacobson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2928 Jacobson Drive offers parking.
Does 2928 Jacobson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2928 Jacobson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2928 Jacobson Drive have a pool?
No, 2928 Jacobson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2928 Jacobson Drive have accessible units?
No, 2928 Jacobson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2928 Jacobson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2928 Jacobson Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Camden Legacy Creek
6400 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln
Plano, TX 75025
Morada Plano
1009 14th Street
Plano, TX 88101
The Wellington at Willow Bend
3200 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District