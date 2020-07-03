Rent Calculator
2928 Jacobson Drive
2928 Jacobson Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2928 Jacobson Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Ridgeview Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pictures and description to follow.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2928 Jacobson Drive have any available units?
2928 Jacobson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2928 Jacobson Drive have?
Some of 2928 Jacobson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2928 Jacobson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2928 Jacobson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2928 Jacobson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2928 Jacobson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 2928 Jacobson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2928 Jacobson Drive offers parking.
Does 2928 Jacobson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2928 Jacobson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2928 Jacobson Drive have a pool?
No, 2928 Jacobson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2928 Jacobson Drive have accessible units?
No, 2928 Jacobson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2928 Jacobson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2928 Jacobson Drive has units with dishwashers.
