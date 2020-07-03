All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2928 Benchmark Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2928 Benchmark Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

2928 Benchmark Drive

2928 Benchmark Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2928 Benchmark Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful two story brick home with pool! Two living areas down. Dining area. Large kitchen with breakfast area. Master bedroom down with nice bath plus walk in closet. One other bedroom down. Three bedrooms up plus a large game room. Two car garage in rear. Nice open patio with beautiful pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2928 Benchmark Drive have any available units?
2928 Benchmark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2928 Benchmark Drive have?
Some of 2928 Benchmark Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2928 Benchmark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2928 Benchmark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2928 Benchmark Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2928 Benchmark Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2928 Benchmark Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2928 Benchmark Drive offers parking.
Does 2928 Benchmark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2928 Benchmark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2928 Benchmark Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2928 Benchmark Drive has a pool.
Does 2928 Benchmark Drive have accessible units?
No, 2928 Benchmark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2928 Benchmark Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2928 Benchmark Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Legacy Creek
6400 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes
6533 E Medalist Cir
Plano, TX 75023
Shiloh Park Townhomes
3500 E Park Blvd
Plano, TX 79761
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane
Plano, TX 75024
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard
Plano, TX 75023
Summers Crossing Apartments
1500 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road
Plano, TX 75024
Plano Park Townhomes
2253 Ashley Park Dr
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District