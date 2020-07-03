2928 Benchmark Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Beautiful two story brick home with pool! Two living areas down. Dining area. Large kitchen with breakfast area. Master bedroom down with nice bath plus walk in closet. One other bedroom down. Three bedrooms up plus a large game room. Two car garage in rear. Nice open patio with beautiful pool.