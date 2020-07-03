Beautiful two story brick home with pool! Two living areas down. Dining area. Large kitchen with breakfast area. Master bedroom down with nice bath plus walk in closet. One other bedroom down. Three bedrooms up plus a large game room. Two car garage in rear. Nice open patio with beautiful pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2928 Benchmark Drive have any available units?
2928 Benchmark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2928 Benchmark Drive have?
Some of 2928 Benchmark Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2928 Benchmark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2928 Benchmark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.