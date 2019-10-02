Beautiful custom home on private heavily treed creek lot. Very versatile floorplan with 4 living areas. Basement level has huge living area with entertainment built-ins & a private bedroom plus big storage room. Open main living areas with rich moldings & high ceilings. Large island kitchen with granite tops. Oversized master bedroom with balcony overlooking creek on main level. Upstairs bedroom and lofted gameroom. Lots of windows with views. Private fenced backyard has abundant stone decking and extra space for play or pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2801 Greenhill Drive have any available units?
2801 Greenhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2801 Greenhill Drive have?
Some of 2801 Greenhill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 Greenhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2801 Greenhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 Greenhill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2801 Greenhill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2801 Greenhill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2801 Greenhill Drive offers parking.
Does 2801 Greenhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2801 Greenhill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 Greenhill Drive have a pool?
No, 2801 Greenhill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2801 Greenhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 2801 Greenhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 Greenhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2801 Greenhill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)