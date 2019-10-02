2801 Greenhill Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage fireplace game room

Beautiful custom home on private heavily treed creek lot. Very versatile floorplan with 4 living areas. Basement level has huge living area with entertainment built-ins & a private bedroom plus big storage room. Open main living areas with rich moldings & high ceilings. Large island kitchen with granite tops. Oversized master bedroom with balcony overlooking creek on main level. Upstairs bedroom and lofted gameroom. Lots of windows with views.

Private fenced backyard has abundant stone decking and extra space for play or pets.