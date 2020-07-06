2200 W Park Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

FOR RENT!! Amazing condo in the heart of Plano! This property has recently been updated and is ready for immediate move in. The condo has two bedrooms, two baths, two living areas, cozy patio with an amazing view of green belt and creek. There is also a small storage shed in the backyard and one assigned parking space in front of unit. With apartment prices skyrocketing why not take advantage of this amazing condo that offers so much more. Don’t hesitate as this one will lease very quickly!!