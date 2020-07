Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous single story home with excellent curb appeal on very quite street. Plano Schools. Brand new high efficiency AC and Heater. Loads of natural and vaulted ceiling in living room. Last year all new vinyl plank floors installed throughout, entire interior painted, security locks and hardware, plantation shutters, bulbs in house changed over to LEDs. Newer washer and dryer also included!