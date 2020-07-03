All apartments in Plano
1421 Clarinet Lane
Last updated May 31 2019 at 2:32 AM

1421 Clarinet Lane

1421 Clarinet Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1421 Clarinet Lane, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A pop of color+charming landscaping lead you up the solar lit walkway to door entrance equipped with Ring Doorbell feature. Enter long hall enhanced by wood floors that draw you into this open living space. Plantation shutters & high ceilings open to balcony nook off 2nd level. Kitchen & Breakfast area overlook the living space keeping an airy, open vibe. Large island, french door pantry, granite counters tops, stainless steal appliances & dark wood cabinetry make this space look sharp. Utility room, half bath & garage entrance are off the kitchen. Head upstairs to work nook, 2 guest bedrooms, guest bath & Master with granite counters, separate tile shower, tub & huge closet. Private backyard with stone patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 Clarinet Lane have any available units?
1421 Clarinet Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1421 Clarinet Lane have?
Some of 1421 Clarinet Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1421 Clarinet Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1421 Clarinet Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 Clarinet Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1421 Clarinet Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1421 Clarinet Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1421 Clarinet Lane offers parking.
Does 1421 Clarinet Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1421 Clarinet Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 Clarinet Lane have a pool?
No, 1421 Clarinet Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1421 Clarinet Lane have accessible units?
No, 1421 Clarinet Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 Clarinet Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1421 Clarinet Lane has units with dishwashers.

