1421 Clarinet Lane

A pop of color+charming landscaping lead you up the solar lit walkway to door entrance equipped with Ring Doorbell feature. Enter long hall enhanced by wood floors that draw you into this open living space. Plantation shutters & high ceilings open to balcony nook off 2nd level. Kitchen & Breakfast area overlook the living space keeping an airy, open vibe. Large island, french door pantry, granite counters tops, stainless steal appliances & dark wood cabinetry make this space look sharp. Utility room, half bath & garage entrance are off the kitchen. Head upstairs to work nook, 2 guest bedrooms, guest bath & Master with granite counters, separate tile shower, tub & huge closet. Private backyard with stone patio.