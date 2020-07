Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven Property Amenities game room parking

LIGHT, BRIGHT, AND READY FOR MOVE-IN! VERY WELL MAINTAINED AND OPEN FLOWING SPACE, HIGH CEILINGS ON POPULAR FLOORPLAN IN A GREAT LOCATION! CARPETS THROUGHOUT. WOOD TILES IN FAMILY. GRANITE IN KITCHEN. VERSATILE 5BR + STUDY DOWN. GAME ROOM UPSTAIRS. DECORATIVE CEILING IN MASTER, JET TUB. EXCELLENT LOCATION CONVENIENT TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS. DESIGNER COLORS. NICE BACKYARD. NEAT AND CLEAN THROUGHT. A MUST SEE!