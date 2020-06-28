1650 Mikula

Walk to Gruene Hall from this beautiful townhome! Features gated entry, fenced backyard and a stainless steel kitchen. Also has an upstairs office or second living area. Pets are negotiable. Must see to appreciate.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot.
