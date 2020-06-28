All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated September 26 2019 at 11:45 PM

1650 Mikula

1650 Mikula Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1650 Mikula Pl, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Walk to Gruene Hall from this beautiful townhome! Features gated entry, fenced backyard and a stainless steel kitchen. Also has an upstairs office or second living area. Pets are negotiable. Must see to appreciate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1650 Mikula have any available units?
1650 Mikula doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1650 Mikula have?
Some of 1650 Mikula's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1650 Mikula currently offering any rent specials?
1650 Mikula is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1650 Mikula pet-friendly?
Yes, 1650 Mikula is pet friendly.
Does 1650 Mikula offer parking?
Yes, 1650 Mikula offers parking.
Does 1650 Mikula have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1650 Mikula does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1650 Mikula have a pool?
No, 1650 Mikula does not have a pool.
Does 1650 Mikula have accessible units?
No, 1650 Mikula does not have accessible units.
Does 1650 Mikula have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1650 Mikula has units with dishwashers.
Does 1650 Mikula have units with air conditioning?
No, 1650 Mikula does not have units with air conditioning.
