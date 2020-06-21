Rent Calculator
Home
/
Killeen, TX
/
4404 Jeff Scott Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4404 Jeff Scott Drive
4404 Jeff Scott Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4404 Jeff Scott Drive, Killeen, TX 76549
Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cozy 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse ready for move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4404 Jeff Scott Drive have any available units?
4404 Jeff Scott Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Killeen, TX
.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Killeen Rent Report
.
Is 4404 Jeff Scott Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4404 Jeff Scott Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4404 Jeff Scott Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4404 Jeff Scott Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Killeen
.
Does 4404 Jeff Scott Drive offer parking?
No, 4404 Jeff Scott Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4404 Jeff Scott Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4404 Jeff Scott Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4404 Jeff Scott Drive have a pool?
No, 4404 Jeff Scott Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4404 Jeff Scott Drive have accessible units?
No, 4404 Jeff Scott Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4404 Jeff Scott Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4404 Jeff Scott Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4404 Jeff Scott Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4404 Jeff Scott Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
