Arbors of Killeen

Lease Length: 6-13 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $125-$250
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 80 lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Assigned Carport: 1 Per Unit.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.