Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:04 AM

Arbors of Killeen

2801 O W Curry Dr · (254) 272-3391
Location

2801 O W Curry Dr, Killeen, TX 76542

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 03-0322 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,112

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 828 sqft

Unit 07-0726 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,112

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 828 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arbors of Killeen.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
dishwasher
in unit laundry
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
internet cafe
24hr gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
clubhouse
internet access
Welcome to Arbor Apartments! Arbor’s features an impressive list of recent renovations. Come check out the 24-hour gym, resident coffee and computer bar. This community has everything you need to feel at home. We want you to enjoy your experience with us here, so you can expect attentive and comprehensive management. Whether you have a question, concern, maintenance request or maintenance emergency, we are there when you need us. If you would like to learn more about our apartments, or come take a tour, please contact us now. We look forward to showing you around!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $125-$250
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 80 lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Assigned Carport: 1 Per Unit.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arbors of Killeen have any available units?
Arbors of Killeen has 2 units available starting at $1,112 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does Arbors of Killeen have?
Some of Arbors of Killeen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arbors of Killeen currently offering any rent specials?
Arbors of Killeen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arbors of Killeen pet-friendly?
Yes, Arbors of Killeen is pet friendly.
Does Arbors of Killeen offer parking?
Yes, Arbors of Killeen offers parking.
Does Arbors of Killeen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arbors of Killeen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arbors of Killeen have a pool?
Yes, Arbors of Killeen has a pool.
Does Arbors of Killeen have accessible units?
No, Arbors of Killeen does not have accessible units.
Does Arbors of Killeen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arbors of Killeen has units with dishwashers.
