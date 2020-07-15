Arbors of Killeen

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher in unit laundry carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center internet cafe 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly bbq/grill clubhouse internet access

Welcome to Arbor Apartments! Arbor’s features an impressive list of recent renovations. Come check out the 24-hour gym, resident coffee and computer bar. This community has everything you need to feel at home. We want you to enjoy your experience with us here, so you can expect attentive and comprehensive management. Whether you have a question, concern, maintenance request or maintenance emergency, we are there when you need us. If you would like to learn more about our apartments, or come take a tour, please contact us now. We look forward to showing you around!