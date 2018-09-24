All apartments in Irving
909 Turtle Cove
Last updated November 12 2019 at 5:58 AM

909 Turtle Cove

909 Turtle Cove · No Longer Available
Location

909 Turtle Cove, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
HARD TO FIND 1 LEVEL CONDO WITH 2 MASTERS! OPEN & BRIGHT DINING & LIVING AREA WITH WBFP. KITCHEN HAS PANTRY & BLT-INS WITH BAR. REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED AS WELL AS FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER. BOTH BEDROOMS HAVE FULL BATHS ATTACHED. FRESH INT PAINT. PRIVATE PATIO AND YARD. QUIET AREA WITH TREES AND COMMUNITY POOL WITH CLUBHOUSE. CLOSE ACCESS TO I-30.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Turtle Cove have any available units?
909 Turtle Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 Turtle Cove have?
Some of 909 Turtle Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 Turtle Cove currently offering any rent specials?
909 Turtle Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Turtle Cove pet-friendly?
No, 909 Turtle Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 909 Turtle Cove offer parking?
No, 909 Turtle Cove does not offer parking.
Does 909 Turtle Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 909 Turtle Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Turtle Cove have a pool?
Yes, 909 Turtle Cove has a pool.
Does 909 Turtle Cove have accessible units?
No, 909 Turtle Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Turtle Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 Turtle Cove has units with dishwashers.

