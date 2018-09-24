HARD TO FIND 1 LEVEL CONDO WITH 2 MASTERS! OPEN & BRIGHT DINING & LIVING AREA WITH WBFP. KITCHEN HAS PANTRY & BLT-INS WITH BAR. REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED AS WELL AS FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER. BOTH BEDROOMS HAVE FULL BATHS ATTACHED. FRESH INT PAINT. PRIVATE PATIO AND YARD. QUIET AREA WITH TREES AND COMMUNITY POOL WITH CLUBHOUSE. CLOSE ACCESS TO I-30.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 909 Turtle Cove have any available units?
909 Turtle Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 Turtle Cove have?
Some of 909 Turtle Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 Turtle Cove currently offering any rent specials?
909 Turtle Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.