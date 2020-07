Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry pool hot tub parking

Welcome to our stylish apartments in Irving, TX, where you’ll experience a perfect mix of elegance and convenience at your fingertips. We delight our residents with various amenities like a sparkling swimming pool where you can relax at the end of the day, as well as a 24 hour fitness center where you can unwind the stress away. We are happy to offer convenient laundry facilities as well as an all-purpose clubhouse for your entertainment. Our Irving apartments also feature several sophisticated in-home features like welcoming fireplaces and personal balconies with breathtaking views. Call us today to see what is available!