Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access trash valet valet service car wash area carport cc payments e-payments online portal pool table

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.



We’ve pulled out all stops at The Palmer at Las Colinas to provide beautiful apartments, top-notch features - all at a great value. Here, our upgraded apartment homes include premium touches like granite countertops, stainless steel appliance package, wood-style flooring, subway tile backsplash, and dual vanity sinks. The features are equally as impressive, highlighted by our expansive pool deck in the center of the community.