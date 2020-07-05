8623 Augustine Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Elegant and beautifully appointed townhome for lease. Wood floors in main living areas and open floor plan with soaring ceilings. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and an oversized island. Upgraded light fixtures, glass vessel sink in powder room. Two master suites upstairs with astounding walk in closets. Loft area on 2nd floor landing. All stainless steel appliances included. Application can be completed and paid online through our website. Each adult 18+ is required to complete an individual application. Pets limited to 1 small dog under 25 lbs and $500 non refundable pet deposit.